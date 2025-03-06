Princess Kate to return to major event she missed last year

The Princess of Wales is making a gradual return to her royal duties amid her recovery from cancer, and next week she'll appear at a major event she missed last year.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, will join the King and Queen, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday 10 March.

It's an annual celebration observed by millions across the Commonwealth in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

This year’s Commonwealth Day theme is Together We Thrive, which celebrates the "enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family".

Charles, who is Head of the Commonwealth, gives an annual address each year to the family of 56 nations, but last year pre-recorded a video message after postponing his public-facing duties for around three months.

Both Kate and Charles missed the key event in the royal calendar last year after being diagnosed with cancer.

© Getty William and Kate in Pontypridd, south Wales last week

At the time, the Princess's cancer diagnosis was not known but Kate was also recovering from major abdominal surgery she underwent last January.

Queen Camilla and Prince William led the royals at the service last year, and just weeks later on 22 March, Kate revealed in a shock video message that she was undergoing chemotherapy after post-operative tests showed she had cancer.

WATCH: Queen Camilla and Prince William lead royals on Commonwealth Day 2024

The Princess completed chemotherapy in September last year, and confirmed in January she is in remission from the disease.

She has carried out a number of engagements this year as she continues her return to public life, including visiting Pontypridd ahead of St David's Day last week.

Kate also marked Holocaust Memorial Day, visited Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice, joined schoolchildren at the National Portrait Gallery in support of her Shaping Us Framework initiative and visited a mother and baby unit at HMP Styal in Cheshire.

Princess Kate's Commonwealth Day Looks

1/ 7 2023 – Erdem The Princess looked like a Sixties-siren in a navy printed two-piece by Erdem with a wide-brimmed hat and sapphire jewellery.

2/ 7 © Getty 2022 – Catherine Walker For the first Commonwealth Day service since the pandemic, Kate wowed in a sapphire blue Catherine Walker coat dress and a bow-adorned hat by Lock & Co.



3/ 7 © Getty 2020 – Catherine Walker Kate was a vision in another red Catherine Walker number, bringing back an outfit she'd previously worn on Christmas Day in 2018. She teamed it with coordinating accessories and ruby earrings.

4/ 7 © Getty 2019 – Catherine Walker Kate brought back a scarlet Catherine Walker double-breasted coat she'd previously worn on her royal tour to New Zealand in 2014.

5/ 7 © Getty Images 2018 – Beulah London After missing the service in 2017, William and Kate returned in 2018, and were joined by Prince Harry and his wife-to-be, Meghan Markle. The then Duchess of Cambridge, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, looked glowing as she dressed her baby bump in a navy ensemble by Beulah London.

6/ 7 © Corbis via Getty Images 2016 – Erdem The Princess opted for understated elegance in a grey lace Erdem coat with a wide-brimmed hat and matching accessories.

7/ 7 © Getty 2015 – Alexander McQueen Kate made her debut at the service when she was heavily pregnant with her second child, Princess Charlotte. She rewore a baby pink Alexander McQueen coat from her first pregnancy with Prince George, teaming it a matching Jane Taylor hat.