King Charles displays family photos in rare look inside royal residence

Royal fans were given a rare peek inside the King's Norfolk home as he held two very important meetings at Sandringham, including the family photos he keeps on display.

On Monday, the King gave a warm welcome to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he greeted him at his estate.

Their audience took place inside the Saloon at Sandringham House, with Charles and Mr Trudeau shown sitting side by side in patterned armchairs in the room, which was brimming with furnishings and photographs.

Between them was a small wooden antique table, with a large lamp and a dish filled with potpourri.

In the background was a grand wooden desk, home to a large green plant with small delicate pink flowers, and to the side a grand piano adorned with black and white family portraits.

The photographs on display included a historic portrait from the King and Queen's coronation in May 2023, showing them wearing their full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

Another snapshot showed Princess Alexandra of Denmark, with her sisters, Princess Dagmar and Princess Thyra.

Danish-born Alexandra would go on to marry Prince Albert Edward, who would become King Edward VII.

Queen Victoria purchased the Sandringham estate for her son, Albert, in 1862 and after his marriage to Alexandra, the newlyweds used it as their countryside estate.

Edward VII and Alexandra are the great-great grandparents of King Charles III.

Sandringham House has been the private home for five generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years and now belongs to the King.

Another black and white photograph on the table also appeared to show Charles' great-grandmother Queen Mary of Teck.

The monarch's private audience on Monday morning came after Charles welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his private Norfolk estate on Sunday in the wake of the president's dramatic Oval Office clash with US President Donald Trump.

Diplomatic efforts on Ukraine have intensified as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned Europe's leaders they stand at a "crossroads in history" and urged them to join his "coalition of the willing".

The King, who has invited Mr Trump to pay an unprecedented second state visit to the UK, is increasingly being seen as a unifying figure despite the turmoil on the world's political stage, through the royal family's so-called "soft power" diplomacy.