Kate Middleton kisses Princess Anne during touching moment at Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate and Princess Anne© Getty

The Princess of Wales kisses Princess Anne during touching moment at Commonwealth Day service

Commonwealth Day service is a big event on the royal calendar

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales shared a touching moment with senior members of the royal family during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. 

In a rare display of affection, Kate was seen warmly greeting both Princess Anne and the Duke of Gloucester with a kiss. Watch the heartfelt moment unfold below… 

WATCH: Princess Kate greets Princess Anne with a sweet kiss

The sweet exchange took place as the royals gathered for the annual event, which celebrates the unity and diversity of the Commonwealth. 

Kate, resplendent in a bright red longline coat by Catherine Walker, was later seen offering a graceful curtsy to her father-in-law, King Charles, before sharing a warm kiss on the cheek with Queen Camilla. 

As two of the most senior working royals, Kate, 43, and Princess Anne are rarely photographed together outside of major family events, such as Christmas at Sandringham or Trooping the Colour. 

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate at Commonwealth Day service© Getty
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate at the Commonwealth Day service

In the past, the Princess Royal has spoken candidly about how royal life has evolved over the decades, particularly for younger members of the family, including the Princess of Wales. 

Speaking in the 2020 documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, which aired to celebrate her milestone birthday, the King's sister reflected on the increased pressures faced by the modern generation of working royals. 

Princess Anne attends Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey © Shutterstock
Princess Anne looked radiant in green to attend the Commonwealth Day service

"The pressure that is applied to the younger members of the family, it's always worse. That's what the media is interested in," Princess Anne explained. "That's hard sometimes to deal with. But there was no social media in my day, and it's probably made it more difficult." 

Princess Anne, 74, went on to speak about the impact of social media on royal engagements, suggesting that while it has its advantages, it can never truly replace face-to-face interactions. 

Princess Kate seen curtsying© Getty
Princess Kate seen curtsying to King Charles

"With online technology… being in touch is one thing, but it's not quite the same. The ability to meet people, that's what makes the difference," she added.

The royal continued: "I know what Twitter is, but I wouldn't go anywhere near it if you paid me, frankly. But that's a slightly different issue."

