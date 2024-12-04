7 relatable royal parenting moments: Princess Kate, Zara Tindall & more

The Firm have nailed the art of diplomacy and are well versed when it comes to royal etiquette and decorum.

As figures of global interest, the British royals and their fellow counterparts across the world, are all too familiar with royal do's and don'ts.

© Getty Images Princess Kate is a doting mother-of-three

For all their regal prowess, however, the royals have had their fair share of relatable parenting moments. From settling toddler tantrums to getting stuck in with the school run, the likes of the Princess of Wales and Zara Tindall have proved that at times, they're just like the rest of us.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's distraction technique to get Prince Louis to behave at Jubilee Pageant.

See below for the most relatable royal parenting moments…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Zara Tindall with Lucas Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall is a busy mother-of-three and is frequently pictured with daughters Mia and Lena and son Lucas. Whether they're attending a horse trial or enjoying a family day out, the Tindalls are one of the most relatable royal families out there. Back in August 2022, former Olympian Zara had her hands full at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. Although Lucas was a ball of energy, eagerly grabbing two reins, Zara kept her cool.



2/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Kate with Prince Louis The Princess of Wales had a relatable moment in 2022 at the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The celebratory occasion proved an instant hit with Kate's son Prince Louis who was photographed letting his hair down as he watched from the sidelines. During one moment, however, Louis showcased his cheeky antics and was spotted pulling an array of amusing faces. Kate nonetheless handled the situation like a pro and calmly controlled the situation with grace.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Prince William with Prince George Prince William looked every inch the doting dad in 2016 when he navigated Prince George's tantrum at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford. When the royal tot briefly lost his cool, William stepped in and consoled the youngster with ease.



4/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Kate with Princess Charlotte The Princess of Wales sweetly consoled Princess Charlotte back in 2017 on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany. While Charlotte had a mini tantrum, the royal mother-of-three expertly diffused the situation and calmly spoke to her tot.



5/ 7 © Getty Images Queen Mary with Princess Josephine Queen Mary of Denmark looked like any other mother in 2013 as she pushed her daughter Princess Josephine on a swing at Grasten Castle. Eschewing her typically regal attire, the Danish royal donned a simple navy summer dress, espadrilles and a pair of sunglasses. Princess Josephine, meanwhile, looked adorable beaming from ear to ear in a floral summer dress.



6/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Diana with William and Harry Princess Diana was renowned for getting heavily stuck in with Prince William and Prince Harry's early life. The royal mum loved nothing more than getting stuck in with a sports day and frequently did the school run, just like any other mum. She was pictured here in 1990 taking William and Harry to school in London, dressed down in a brown suede jacket and a funky, patterned skirt.

