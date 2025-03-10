Princess Anne recycles decade-old coat and £16k diamonds for royal rendezvous

Princess Anne brought timeless elegance to Westminster Abbey on Monday, looking resplendent in a patterned green coat with wrapped collar detailing.

The Princess Royal, 74, joined several members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales for the annual occasion celebrating the Commonwealth of Nations.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne looked radiant in green to attend the Commonwealth Day service

This year's theme, "Together We Thrive," celebrates the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family, an international association of 56 member states.

Centered on the values of unity, peace, and togetherness, this year's theme emphasises the importance of building strong, connected communities that support and empower individuals, driving meaningful progress for all.

The service featured special musical performances, including a captivating display by the Masai Cultural Arts team and a performance by Braimah and Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, Britain's Got Talent 2015 semi-finalists.

Princess Anne's recycled outfit

© Shutterstock The royal added a turqouise hat and gold and diamond brooch with her ensemble

It comes as no surprise that the Princess Royal, one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the royal family, chose to recycle a coat already in her wardrobe for the service. The form-fitting coat, complete with a geometric pattern in a sea-green hue, features structured shoulders and a unique buttoned collar, making it one of the royal's more striking pieces in her coat collection.

On Monday, Princess Anne paired her striking green outerwear with navy gloves and a matching handbag, adding a fabulous tilted hat adorned with plumes of structured ribbon.

© Getty Princess Anne recycled her coat and jewels on Commonwealth Day

It wasn't just her coat, which she's had since at least 2013, that she chose to recycle. The Princess also chose to rewear one of her most beloved pieces of jewellery - a diamond and gold brooch that has been in her collection for almost 50 years.

Diamond Expert, Maxwell Stone, previously told HELLO! when she wore it to King Charles' garden party at Buckingham Palace: "The piece has been identified as the Princess Royal’s stalactite brooch, which was created by Andrew Grima and has been in her jewellery box since 1973.

© Getty Princess Anne wore her pearl earrings and striking gold brooch to the Buckingham Palace garden party in 2011

"It’s a particularly sentimental piece for Anne as she received it from her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as a wedding gift when she tied the knot with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips," explained Maxwell. The brooch is estimated to be worth £16,000.