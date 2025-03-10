Why Princess Kate wasn't seen kissing King Charles - unlike Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the royals who arrived at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service.

Upon his arrival, King Charles shared a warm moment with Prince William, greeting his eldest son with a kiss on the cheek. However, there was no such exchange with Princess Kate, although the two shared a warm smile instead. Watch the video below...

WATCH: King Charles greets Prince William

Instead, Kate offered a graceful curtsy to His Majesty, a moment captured by photographers. The absence of a more personal greeting wasn't a snub but likely due to the formal nature of the event and the royal lineup, which made casual interactions more challenging.

Kate, 43, remained composed and graceful as always, and even performed a sweet curtsy as she greeted Queen Camilla.

Dressed elegantly for the occasion, the Princess of Wales looked beautiful in a red Catherine Walker coat and stylish hat by Gina Foster as she greeted senior members of the monarchy.

© Getty Princess Kate was seen curtsying to the King and Queen

Queen Camilla was pretty in pink with a wool crepe and satin coat dress by Fiona Clare and coordinating beret hat by Philip Treacy.

Last year, Princess Kate and King Charles did not attend the service, a key event in the royal calendar, after they were diagnosed with cancer.

© Shutterstock Princess of Wales looked beautiful in red

The Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer back in February last year, while Kate went public with her diagnosis in a personal video message shared in March.

Kate is still making a gradual return to public duties after saying she is in remission.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the royals

The royals were also joined by the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the service.

Notably absent from the service nonetheless were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with Sophie jetting off to New York.