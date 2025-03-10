Why Princess Kate wasn't seen kissing King Charles - unlike Prince William

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Kate Middleton wasn't seen kissing King Charles - unlike Prince William
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate at Commonwealth Day service© Getty

The Princess of Wales was all smiles at the Commonwealth Day service

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
7 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the royals who arrived at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service

Upon his arrival, King Charles shared a warm moment with Prince William, greeting his eldest son with a kiss on the cheek. However, there was no such exchange with Princess Kate, although the two shared a warm smile instead. Watch the video below...

WATCH: King Charles greets Prince William

Instead, Kate offered a graceful curtsy to His Majesty, a moment captured by photographers. The absence of a more personal greeting wasn't a snub but likely due to the formal nature of the event and the royal lineup, which made casual interactions more challenging.

Kate, 43, remained composed and graceful as always, and even performed a sweet curtsy as she greeted Queen Camilla. 

Dressed elegantly for the occasion, the Princess of Wales looked beautiful in a red Catherine Walker coat and stylish hat by Gina Foster as she greeted senior members of the monarchy. 

Princess Kate seen curtsying© Getty
Princess Kate was seen curtsying to the King and Queen

Queen Camilla was pretty in pink with a wool crepe and satin coat dress by Fiona Clare and coordinating beret hat by Philip Treacy. 

Last year, Princess Kate and King Charles did not attend the service, a key event in the royal calendar, after they were diagnosed with cancer. 

Catherine Princess of Wales and Prince William Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey© Shutterstock
Princess of Wales looked beautiful in red

The Palace announced that Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer back in February last year, while Kate went public with her diagnosis in a personal video message shared in March. 

Kate is still making a gradual return to public duties after saying she is in remission. 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey © Getty Images
King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the royals

The royals were also joined by the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the service. 

Notably absent from the service nonetheless were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with Sophie jetting off to New York.

