Queen Mary and King Frederik make major announcement about future travel plans

Queen Mary and King Frederik will be setting sail this summer as they continue a centuries-old Danish royal tradition.

The couple will board the Royal Yacht Dannebrog for the first time on 7 May to mark the beginning of a new sailing season.

Later in the year, Their Majesties will carry out a late summer cruise from 25 to 28 August, which will see them start their trip at the Frederikshavn Municipality on the island of Jutland.

The yacht will then stop at Thisted Municipality on 26 August and Læsø Municipality on 27 August.

The summer cruise will conclude with a visit to Samsø Municipality on 28 August.

The Danish royal family's summer cruise is a tradition, which dates back to King Christian IX's reign in the late 1800s.

The Royal Yacht Dannebrog was commissioned between 1931 and 1932 at the naval dockyard in Copenhagen, as a replacement for a 1879 paddle steamer also known as Dannebrog.

The yacht includes bedrooms, a dining room, a lounge and offices for the King and Queen, as well as crew quarters. It also features furniture and fittings from the previous 1879 vessel.

King Frederik and Queen Mary carried out the first summer cruise of their reign in August 2024, with the royal couple sailing to the Danish municipalities of Bornholmes, Ærø, Assens and Vejle.

Frederik became monarch on 14 January 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe's shock abdication after a 52-year reign.

The King and Queen have passed many milestones over the past year, including carrying out their first state visits to Sweden and Norway.

Last June, Frederik and Mary also toured Greenland, where they were joined by their 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

They were also due to travel to Faroe Islands, but their trip was postponed due to workers' strikes and has now been scheduled for this year.

In October, the Danish royal couple hosted Iceland's President Halla Tómasdóttir for their first incoming state visit in Copenhagen.