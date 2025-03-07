Queen Mary and King Frederik reveal lavish plans for daughter Princess Isabella's 18th birthday

King Frederik and Queen Mary shared two new portraits of their daughter Princess Isabella ahead of her upcoming 18th birthday, as well as plans to officially mark her milestone.

Princess Isabella, who turns on 21 April, will celebrate at two public events next month.

On Friday 11 April, there will be a special event at Aarhus City Hall, which will showcase the city's young talents in fields such as music, sports, food and design.

Young Aarhus designers will present a fashion show with a focus on sustainability and future materials, upcoming musicians will entertain on stage, elite dancers in training will perform and students from vocational education will offer a birthday cake.

Invited guests at the bash will include 100 young people from local youth organisations and education programs.

© Kongehuset The Princess' big day will be marked with special celebrations

Then, on Tuesday 15 April, Princess Isabella and her family will attend a birthday performance at The Royal Theatre's Old Stage.

Once again, the audience will include over 1,000 young people from all over Denmark. Those aged 17 to 24 can apply via a draw on the Royal Theatre's website.

Isabella is following the precedent set by her older brother, Crown Prince Christian, who invited talented youngsters from the worlds of sport, arts and culture to his 18th birthday gala dinner in October 2023.

© Kongehuset Princess Isabella wore a suit and blouse for her 18th birthday portraits

Princess Isabella of Denmark, Countess of Monpezat, was born on 21 April 2007 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen.

She was the first girl born into the Danish royal family since the birth of her great-aunt, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, in 1946.

© Getty Princess Isabella's christening in 2007

She is currently second in line to the Danish after Crown Prince Christian, and is also the older sibling of 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

© Getty Frederik and Mary with their four children

Her father, Frederik, became King of Denmark in January 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication.

Isabella has largely grown-up out of the limelight, and she is currently in the final year of her studies at Øregård Gymnasium in the Gentofte Municipality of Copenhagen.

She participated in her first official engagement – the baptism of a ferry named in her honour – in 2015.

© Getty Isabella with her mother Mary at her first official engagement in 2015

The Princess and her siblings also accompanied Frederik and Mary on official visits to Greenland in 2014 and the Faroe Islands in 2018.

Isabella's future plans have not been outlined by the Danish palace, but she may choose to take a gap year like her brother, Christian, before making her next move.