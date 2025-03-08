Crown Prince Christian looks so smart in military uniform as he reunites with parents

Crown Prince Christian was able to reunite with his parents, King Frederik and Queen Mary when they paid a visit to the Danish town of Slagelse.

The family bond was on full display as Christian was seen embracing his father while his mother looked on. The heir to the Danish throne looked incredibly smart in his camouflage military uniform, which came with the traditional black beret. Other photos in the carousel saw Christian standing with other members of his regiment and walking alongside his siblings, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet the future Kings and Queens

One sweet photo saw the teenager standing next to his mother, who looked as stylish as ever in a corduroy coat and a pair of sunglasses.

A caption on the post read: "For over a month, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince has been serving as a conscript at the Guard Hussar Regiment in Slagelse.

Christian was able to reunite with his family View post on Instagram

"The company's families were today invited to a visit day at the barracks, where the Royal Family had the opportunity to experience the Crown Prince in his new surroundings and meet the rest of his fellow recruits."

It concluded: "It is a long tradition that members of the Royal House serve in the Armed Forces. His Majesty the King has himself completed military service, and in 1988 the King was, among other things, a platoon commander at the Guard Hussar Regiment."

© Getty Images Like many royals, Frederik has served in the military

Christian has been serving in the regiment since 3 February 2025 and when he arrived at the barracks last month, the 19-year-old was on his own.

The royal is undertaking four months of basic military training and currently lives at the barracks, which are located just an hour's drive from his royal residence at Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Christian went solo when he arrived at the barracks last month

The Danish palace has confirmed that Christian is not currently earning a wage while at the military academy.

Christian is currently on a gap year and spent time in East Africa last year for three months, where he worked on two farms and learned about conservation.

© Getty Christian is the heir to the Danish throne

During his time at the barracks, Christian has been the acting regent for Denmark, while his father was out of the country with the rest of the family.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB