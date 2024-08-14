The surprising psychology behind Prince William's beard appeal

It's been a quiet year for fans of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who have made minimal public appearances since Princess Kate was diagnosed with cancer, so royal watchers were delighted to see the couple make a rare appearance over the weekend.

While it was a joy to see the Princess, it was Prince William's beard that got everyone talking, with his facial hair causing social media followers to lust over the bearded royal.

Comments poured in admiring the future King's stubble, and we got to wondering, what is it about a man's facial hair that is so appealing?

© Instagram Prince William's beard caused a stir

Why are beards attractive?

"Beards on men are often seen as attractive and it’s not just a modern phenomenon," says love and relationships expert Dr. Tara. "Renowned evolutionary biologist Darwin said that beards have always been perceived as sexually attractive by females and therefore evolved in our human ancestors."

Masculine energy

She adds that facial hair makes us perceive the wearer to be more aggressive and masculine – which appeals to our cave people selves.

© Chris Jackson Masculine magnetism

"Beards can signal masculine energy and higher testosterone, and therefore is seen as more attractive," Dr. Tara continues.

"In terms of facial features, a beard can strengthen the jawline for those who don't have prominent jawlines. It also extends and hides the chin if one has a shortened or buttoned chin."

SEE: Prince William, King Charles and more royals who have sported beards and facial hair

Prince William's beard

Dr. Tara continues that a study in 2015 found that the type of beard that Prince William is sporting, covering the lower jaw, connecting with the moustache and covering the cheeks, is seen as the most sexually attractive.

An act of rebellion

Prince William's decision to sport stubble could be seen as an act of rebellion, another element helping the future King seem more appealing.

In Spare, Prince Harry wrote that his older brother was forced to shave his beard as part of royal protocol, so the fact that William is now rebelling and refusing to take a razor to his facial hair also makes him seem more attractive.

© Getty Prince Harry said Prince William was annoyed he was allowed to keep his beard

Is the beard here to stay?

Princess Kate and Prince William are currently on their summer break with no royal engagements in the diary, which is likely why the Prince of Wales has allowed his facial hair to become unkempt.

Whether he will keep his facial hair upon his return to official duties remains to be seen, but it certainly seems popular with the public…