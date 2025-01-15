Sad news for King Charles as favourite place closes down

The royal family's beloved greengrocers Partridges has announced it is closing its flagship shop in Chelsea after 53 years.

On Tuesday, the owner of the family-run shop, situated in Duke of York Square, Chelsea, announced it will be closing its doors on 2 February.

The greengrocers, which was awarded a Royal Warrant by Queen Elizabeth in 1994 and was granted another by the King just weeks ago, has supplied goods to the royal family for decades.

John Shepherd, who launched the company with his late brother Sir Richard Shepherd, said: "We are very sad to be leaving Chelsea after an incredible 53 years serving local residents. Although our Chelsea chapter is coming to an end, we are looking forward to building Partridges in smaller and more sustainable shop formats across London.

The shop has been a staple in Chelsea

"We are very proud to have recently achieved carbon neutrality for both our Chelsea and Gloucester Road stores. We have received a new Royal Warrant from King Charles and have supported several hundred small artisan businesses by creating and curating the fine food market on Duke of York Square on nearly 1,000 Saturdays. We send all the traders our very best wishes for the future.

"Partridges has also been a force for good in the local community, supporting many local charities and good causes and raising over £30,000 for the Children’s Surgery Foundation. At the heart of our success, though, lies our experienced and knowledgeable team of staff, whom we thank enormously for all their years of service.

The company launched their famous Saturday market

"We hope that this is not goodbye and that many of our current customers will venture over to Gloucester Road to visit us there.”

The company still has a shop on Gloucester Road, and a new shop will be opening in 2025.

The famous shop in 1972

The artisan greengrocers, which first caught the attention of Queen Elizabeth in 1991, is famed for its weekly Saturday market on King's Road.

In 2007, John Shepherd served as President of The Royal Warrant Holders Association, and from 2008 to 2013, he was Honorary Secretary.

© Getty This year Kate will award her very own royal warants

This year, the Princess of Wales will be the first Princess of Wales since 1910 to grant Royal Warrants, according to The Times. The future Queen will "recognise British skills and industry,” honouring her favourite companies, the publication reported.

King Charles began issuing warrants as the Prince of Wales in 1980, but this was not extended to Princess Diana after their wedding the following year.