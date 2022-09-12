Meet Beth and Bluebell: the new dogs of Buckingham Palace King Charles III adores pets like his late mother did

The late Queen Elizabeth II was known for her love of dogs. During her reign, she had more than 30 canine companions, Corgis being her particular favourite.

At the time of her passing, the monarch owned two Corgis and one Dorgi, who are now to be cared for by Prince Andrew at his Windsor home. As King Charles III and his wife Camilla begin their reign, they bring with them their own beloved pooches.

If you haven't seen Charles and Camilla's dogs before, meet their two adorable Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell.

Camilla adopted the dogs from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London in February 2017 and they have been much-loved members of their household ever since.

The beautiful Bluebell (left) and Beth (right) Photo: Clarence House Instagram

In a past interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Camilla said of her love of dogs: "The nice thing about dogs is you can sit them down, you could have a nice long conversation, you could be cross, you could be sad and they just sit looking at you wagging their tail."

The royal also spoke of meeting Beth and Bluebell at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home: "Along I went to Battersea, and Beth appeared and she had just been moved from pillar to post and dumped," she revealed.

Camilla with her dog Bluebell in 2012

"We thought it would be nice for her to have a friend. They found [Bluebell] two or three weeks later wandering about in woods, no hair on her, covered in sores, virtually dead. And they nursed her back to life and her hair grew again. She's very sweet, but a tiny bit neurotic, shall we say."

The Queen Consort added that the dogs adore children and are allowed "nearly everywhere", but are not allowed to sleep on the bed, reported the BBC.

It will be a while, however, before Bluebell and Beth get to explore Buckingham Palace as the building is currently undergoing renovation works, so they will reside with Charles and Camilla at their home of Clarence House in London for the time being.

Bluebell and Beth have already appeared in the public eye as they graced the cover of the July 2022 issue of Country Life. The pair looked so cute wearing Camilla's own pearl necklaces.

King Charles is also a dog lover, having previously owned Jack Russell, Tigger, who passed away in 2002 and was buried in the grounds of his country home, Highgrove House.

Charles with his dog Tigger in 1988

Now, as dogs of the British monarch, beth and Bluebell will follow in the pawprints of the late Queen's beloved pets.

Elizabeth II famously called her dogs her "family" in the past; her Corgis travelled with her on tour and were given pride of place in one of her official 90th birthday portraits.

The Queen at Aberdeen airport with her corgis

We look forward to seeing more of Beth and Bluebell in the future.

