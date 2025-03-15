King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima look almost unrecognisable during latest royal engagement

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima looked almost unrecognisable on Friday when they were pictured volunteering at the Oranje Fonds.

The organisation is incredibly special to the royal couple as it was given to them as a wedding gift from the Dutch people. In photos from their day, the couple could have easily been mistaken for regular volunteers wearing T-shirts and gilets emblazoned with the brand's striking orange logo.

The official Instagram account for the royal couple shared a video from their day alongside the words: "Today and tomorrow, together with thousands of social-social organizations in the country, the Oranje Fonds is organizing NLdoet again; the largest voluntary event in the Netherlands.

"King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima also lend a hand in a community centre in Katwijk and help with making a mosaic wall. Tomorrow Princess Beatrix will cooperate in a play library and playground."

© ANP/AFP via Getty Images King Willem-Alexander donned an Oranje Fonds T-shirt

Royal fans were delighted with the update and took to the comments section. "Great example of social contribution to the world," one fan penned.

A second added: "So nice that they were there!! What a cool morning it was! We were very honoured with this visit."

What is the Oranje Fonds?

The organisation focused on preventing lonliness. The charity believes in "building a society in which everyone is able to participate, and no one is left behind," according to its official website.

The Oranje Fonds also help support initiatives that are committed to helping people affected by for example poverty, exclusion, loneliness, or lack of opportunities with community projects, mentoring projects for young people who struggle with school, and language programmes for people new to the country.

Their visit to their beloved wedding present, came just weeks after it was revealed that the story of the King and Queen's big day is going to be told in season two of Videoland's Maxima.

An image from the series was released last month by Mill Street Films and shows actors Delfina Chaves and Martijn Lakemeier depicting Maxima and Alexander Willem-Alexander as they're about to exchange their vows at their ceremony at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam.