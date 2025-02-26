Royal couple's incredibly emotional wedding day to be told in TV series

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander celebrated 23 years of wedded bliss this month, but the start of their romance was rocky to say the least.

While it looked like a fairytale wedding, the lead-up to the couple's marriage was marred with controversy, and season two of Videoland's Maxima drama will open with their big day.

A new image from the series, released by Mill Street Films, showing actors Delfina Chaves and Martijn Lakemeier depicting Maxima and Alexander Willem-Alexander as they're about to exchange their vows at their ceremony at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam.

Delfina is wearing a replica of the bride's satin ivory Valentino gown, which can be seen from the back with its beautiful, embroidered veil, and the groom sporting the Royal Netherlands Navy uniform.

Speaking to Variety, producer Rachel van Bommel said, "In the first season, we used archive footage. We'll do it again, especially for the scenes of the wedding."

© Getty Maxima and Willem-Alexander on their wedding day on 2 February 2002

The first season focused on Maxima's early life and the beginnings of the relationship with Willem-Alexander, premiering in the Netherlands in April 2024.

Argentina-born Maxima met the then Prince of Orange in April 1999 during the spring fair in Seville, Spain, with the royal introducing himself only as "Alexander" so that she did not know he was a prince.

News of their relationship sparked criticism in the Netherlands because of concern surrounding Maxima's father, Jorge Zorreguieta.

© Getty Maxima's parents, Maria and Jorge, pictured in 2007

Mr Zorreguieta was the agriculture minister during Argentina's brutal military dictatorship, serving during the country's infamous Dirty War (1974 to 1982). It was a period of repression that saw around 30,000 people killed or disappeared during the seven-year regime.

Although Maxima's father was not accused of direct complicity in the crimes, it was alleged at the time that he knew what was going on and did nothing to stop it.

The marriage between Maxima and Willem-Alexander was approved by Parliament but her father was told he could not attend their wedding.

The bride was visibly emotional on the day and was pictured wiping away tears during the ceremony.

© Getty Maxima was seen wiping away tears on her wedding day

Since then, Maxima has won the hearts of the Dutch nation, and is the most popular royal, according to a survey conducted by broadcaster NOS in 2024.

© Getty The couple visited every county in the lead-up to their wedding

She shares three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, Princess Alexia, 19, and Princess Ariane, 17, with her husband.

Willem-Alexander became King in 2013 after his mother Queen Beatrix's abdication.

