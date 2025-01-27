King Charles pays tribute with King Frederik, Queen Mary and Queen Letizia at Auschwitz commemoration

The King joined foreign monarchs, including Denmark's King Frederik and Spain's King Felipe, to pay tribute to Holocaust survivors at an anniversary service in Poland.

Heads of state and world leaders gathered at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark 80 years since its liberation.

Charles, 76, has become the first British head of state to visit Auschwitz, with the monarch telling guests at a recent Buckingham Palace reception: "I feel I must go for the 80th anniversary, (it's) so important."

WATCH: King Charles speaks about the importance of the Auschwitz commemorations

Those paying tribute in Poland included France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary.

1/ 6 © Alamy Stock Photo Dutch royals The King was pictured arriving to take his seat at the service alongside King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands.

2/ 6 © Alamy Stock Photo Stories from survivors During the moving service, Holocaust survivors placed a light in front of a freight train carriage – a symbol of the event – and the King with other heads of state and Government laid lights in memory of those who died.



3/ 6 © Alamy Stock Photo Moving service Belgium's Queen Mathilde was visibly moved during the service and was seen wiping away tears as guests listened to the moving stories from Holocaust survivors.



4/ 6 © Alamy Stock Photo Spanish royals King Felipe and Queen Letizia listened intently to Holocaust survivor Janina Jwanska.

5/ 6 © Alamy Stock Photo Never forget Earlier in the day, Charles said the testimony of Holocaust survivors teaches us to "never be a bystander in the face of violence and hate" as he visited the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Krakow.



6/ 6 © Shutterstock/POOL/AFP via Getty The King's speech at the Jewish Community Centre In his speech, His Majesty added: "As the number of Holocaust survivors regrettably diminishes with the passage of time, the responsibility of remembrance rests far heavier on our shoulders, and on those of generations yet unborn. "The act of remembering the evils of the past remains a vital task and in so doing, we inform our present and shape our future."