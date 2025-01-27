Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles pays tribute with King Frederik, Queen Mary and Queen Letizia at Auschwitz commemoration
Subscribe
King Charles pays tribute with King Frederik, Queen Mary and Queen Letizia at Auschwitz commemoration
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, King Charles, King Frederik and Queen Mary at Auschwitz commemorations© Alamy Stock Photo

King Charles pays tribute with King Frederik, Queen Mary and Queen Letizia at Auschwitz commemoration

The monarch marked the 80th anniversary in Poland on Holocaust Memorial Day  

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
4 minutes ago
Share this:

The King joined foreign monarchs, including Denmark's King Frederik and Spain's King Felipe, to pay tribute to Holocaust survivors at an anniversary service in Poland.

Heads of state and world leaders gathered at the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark 80 years since its liberation.

Charles, 76, has become the first British head of state to visit Auschwitz, with the monarch telling guests at a recent Buckingham Palace reception: "I feel I must go for the 80th anniversary, (it's) so important."

WATCH: King Charles speaks about the importance of the Auschwitz commemorations

Those paying tribute in Poland included France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary.

1/6

King Charles with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at Auschwitz© Alamy Stock Photo

Dutch royals

The King was pictured arriving to take his seat at the service alongside King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands. 

2/6

A general view as commemorations take place at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland to mark 80 years since the liberation of the concentration camp© Alamy Stock Photo

Stories from survivors

During the moving service, Holocaust survivors placed a light in front of a freight train carriage – a symbol of the event – and the King with other heads of state and Government laid lights in memory of those who died.

3/6

Queen Mathilde wiping away tears next to King Charles© Alamy Stock Photo

Moving service

Belgium's Queen Mathilde was visibly moved during the service and was seen wiping away tears as guests listened to the moving stories from Holocaust survivors. 


4/6

Queen Letizia and King Felipe listen to Auschwitz survivor© Alamy Stock Photo

Spanish royals

King Felipe and Queen Letizia listened intently to Holocaust survivor Janina Jwanska. 

5/6

King Charles, Queen Mathilde and King Frederik listen to survivor stories at Auschwitz© Alamy Stock Photo

Never forget

Earlier in the day, Charles said the testimony of Holocaust survivors teaches us to "never be a bystander in the face of violence and hate" as he visited the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Krakow.

6/6

The King at the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Krakow, Poland© Shutterstock/POOL/AFP via Getty

The King's speech at the Jewish Community Centre

In his speech, His Majesty added: "As the number of Holocaust survivors regrettably diminishes with the passage of time, the responsibility of remembrance rests far heavier on our shoulders, and on those of generations yet unborn.

"The act of remembering the evils of the past remains a vital task and in so doing, we inform our present and shape our future."

LISTEN: Why Princess Anne is the hardest-working royal despite her years

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More