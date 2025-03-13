Princess Kate's one-word reply following brief split from Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales have the sweetest of relationships and we still fondly remember the pair's fairytale wedding back in 2011.

However, during their university days, the duo split up for two months. During their brief time apart, Kate, alongside sister Pippa Middleton, attended the launch of historian Simon Sebag Montefiore's book, Young Stalin. At the 2007 event, the future royal ended up chatting to the Mail's Richard Franklin and the late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

Tara was close friends with both William and his brother Prince Harry, having known the pair since their childhood. During the event, she asked Kate how she was feeling following the split, with Kate replying: "Fine."

Tara attempted to push further, leading to a curt response of: "Really, it's fine." Following this moment, conversation reportedly turned to happier affairs.

© Getty Images Kate spoke to Tara at a book launch

William and Kate reportedly dealt with their brief split in different ways. Royal biographer Robert Jobson wrote: "[William] celebrated their break-up with an alcohol-fuelled night at the Mahiki nightclub in Mayfair with his close pals. 'I'm free!' he shouted as he slipped into a drunken version of the robot dance.

"He then told his friends that they should all 'drink the menu', which they more or less ended up doing."

© Getty Images William reportedly partied following his brief split from Kate

Meanwhile, Kate focused on her family with the group heading on holidays together in the aftermath. "Carole Middleton acted swiftly, taking her heartbroken daughter for a break in Dublin - a welcome respite from media scrutiny," he wrote.

It was Kate who ended up enjoying more of a social life, however, with William spending most of their breakup "holed up in his barracks".

© Getty The couple later reconciled

The couple went on to reconcile at Sam Waley-Cohen's fancy dress party, which he named 'Freakin Naughty', in June. A month later, they publicly confirmed their relationship had been rekindled when Kate attended the Concert for Diana.

William and Kate have gone from strength to strength since their reconciliation, with the pair marrying in April 2011.

© Getty The pair married in 2011

Kate looked stunning in a lace Alexander McQueen wedding dress, which left her partner giving her gushing compliments at the altar. Lip readers reported he said: "You look lovely. You look beautiful."

