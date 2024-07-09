Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William returns to Kate Middleton marital home in poignant RAF Valley North Wales visit – live updates
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
prince william in blue suit holding umbrella © Getty Images

Prince William makes poignant return to Anglesey where he first lived with wife Princess Kate

The area in North Wales holds a special place in the future King's heart

Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince of Wales took a trip down memory lane as he returned to his former air base in Anglesey, North Wales. 

William, who lived on the island as a newlywed with his wife the Princess of Wales, was stationed at the RAF Valley from 2010 to 2013 when he served as an RAF search and rescue pilot.  

On Tuesday he was given a warm welcome at the base in his new role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore, a position he took over from his father King Charles in August last year.

The site is the RAF's only station in Wales and is home to the No 4 Flying Training School, responsible for training the UK's next generation of fighter pilots. Crews at the base are also trained for mountain and maritime operations across the world.

Take a look at the best photos from the visit…

1/4

prince william walking in rain with umbrella© Getty Images

A warm welcome

Prince William was given a warm welcome as he arrived for his official visit. Braving the rain, the royal stepped out with a smile, dressed in a navy suit, a striped tie and a crisp shirt. 

2/4

prince william smiling and laughing in rain© Getty Images

A light-hearted moment

Despite the grey clouds and rain, Prince William could be seen laughing as he shared a light-hearted moment with a member of RAF Valley. 

3/4

Prince William talks to base personnel inside the Air Traffic Control Tower during an official visit at RAF Valley© Getty

Air Traffic Control tower

William was given a tour of the base and met personnel from across the station, who told the royal about their work and day-to-day life at the RAF Valley. 

The first stop of the day was at the Air Traffic Control tower, where William, 42, saw the control rooms and new surveillance equipment.

4/4

Prince William talks to base personnel inside the Air Traffic Control Tower during an official visit at RAF Valley© Getty

RAF Valley plans

He was also told about plans to refurbish RAF Valley's second runway in a project estimated to cost around £44million.

LISTEN: The King's special relationship with the Prime Minister revealed

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more