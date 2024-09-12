Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William supported by family member at military ceremony
Subscribe
Prince William supported by family member at military ceremony
Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Sovereign's Parade on behalf of King Charles III at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell © Getty

Prince William supported by his aunt Lady Sarah McCorquodale at military ceremony

The Prince of Wales addressed new officers graduating from RAF Cranwell

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
4 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince of Wales was joined by one of his royal relatives as he attended a military graduation on Thursday.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale, 69, a sister of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, joined Prince William, at RAF Cranwell on Thursday.

It's understood that Lady Sarah heard her nephew was at the event and turned up to show "support".

She lives 15 miles from the Air Academy, in Grantham, and she served a one-year term as High Sheriff of Lincolnshire in 2009. Spot Lady Sarah dressed in green behind William in the video below...

WATCH: Prince William joined by aunt Lady Sarah at military graduation

 It comes just weeks after Prince William and Prince Harry attended the private funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, the husband of Diana's second older sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, in Norfolk.

 Harry discreetly flew into the UK from California and stayed with his uncle, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer at his late mother's childhood home, Althorp.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale© Getty
Lady Sarah McCorquodale pictured in 2013

 William sported his summer bead with his Wing Commander uniform as he addressed the new RAF officers.

 The RAF changed their policy around beards in 2019, having previously had much stricter regulations around facial hair.

Prince William, Prince of Wales inspects the Guard of Honour ahead of the Sovereign's Parade on behalf of King Charles III at the Royal Air Force College in Cranwell © Getty
Inspecting the Guard of Honour

 The engagement was a trip down memory lane as the Prince trained at the air force base and later received his wings from his father, then Prince Charles, during a ceremony at Cranwell in 2008, accompanied by his future wife, Kate.

William accompanied by Kate Middleton as he receives RAF Wings in 2008© Getty
William was joined by future wife Kate as he received his RAF Wings at RAF Cranwell in 2008

In his speech, William said: "We live in a time of change and uncertainty, and you, as the future of the Royal Air Force, are the ones who will ensure that we are able to adapt and face future threats."

During the graduation parade, he acknowledged the royal salute of the 54 new officers on the parade ground, who as cadets spent up to 24 weeks being taught about leadership, underwent strenuous military exercises and other training.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with Parade Executives in the rotunda of the Royal Air Force (RAF) College in Cranwell© Getty
William spoke with cadets at the college

He continued: "Whilst I didn't graduate on this exact parade ground, I did graduate from flying training here so I know something about the celebrations that will come later, so I promise, I'll only take a few minutes of your time!

"I do want to take this moment though, to highlight not only the importance of your achievements to date, but also that of the roles you will play in supporting the futures of your countries’ air forces.

William signing visitors book at RAF Cranwell© Getty
Signing the visitors' book

"I say 'your countries', as I know that in addition to our newest Royal Air Force officers on parade today, there are also officers from Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan and Uganda.

"Multinational relationships are key to international defence, security, and peace.

"The relationships you have formed through training, will be key in allowing you to achieve success in future roles, and enhancing the security of all our nations."

WATCH: A Right Royal Norwegian Wedding

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More