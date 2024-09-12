Prince William supported by his aunt Lady Sarah McCorquodale at military ceremony

The Prince of Wales was joined by one of his royal relatives as he attended a military graduation on Thursday.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale, 69, a sister of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, joined Prince William, at RAF Cranwell on Thursday.

It's understood that Lady Sarah heard her nephew was at the event and turned up to show "support".

She lives 15 miles from the Air Academy, in Grantham, and she served a one-year term as High Sheriff of Lincolnshire in 2009. Spot Lady Sarah dressed in green behind William in the video below...

WATCH: Prince William joined by aunt Lady Sarah at military graduation

It comes just weeks after Prince William and Prince Harry attended the private funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, the husband of Diana's second older sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, in Norfolk.

Harry discreetly flew into the UK from California and stayed with his uncle, Charles, 9th Earl Spencer at his late mother's childhood home, Althorp.

© Getty Lady Sarah McCorquodale pictured in 2013

William sported his summer bead with his Wing Commander uniform as he addressed the new RAF officers.

The RAF changed their policy around beards in 2019, having previously had much stricter regulations around facial hair.

© Getty Inspecting the Guard of Honour

The engagement was a trip down memory lane as the Prince trained at the air force base and later received his wings from his father, then Prince Charles, during a ceremony at Cranwell in 2008, accompanied by his future wife, Kate.

© Getty William was joined by future wife Kate as he received his RAF Wings at RAF Cranwell in 2008

In his speech, William said: "We live in a time of change and uncertainty, and you, as the future of the Royal Air Force, are the ones who will ensure that we are able to adapt and face future threats."

During the graduation parade, he acknowledged the royal salute of the 54 new officers on the parade ground, who as cadets spent up to 24 weeks being taught about leadership, underwent strenuous military exercises and other training.

© Getty William spoke with cadets at the college

He continued: "Whilst I didn't graduate on this exact parade ground, I did graduate from flying training here so I know something about the celebrations that will come later, so I promise, I'll only take a few minutes of your time!

"I do want to take this moment though, to highlight not only the importance of your achievements to date, but also that of the roles you will play in supporting the futures of your countries’ air forces.

© Getty Signing the visitors' book

"I say 'your countries', as I know that in addition to our newest Royal Air Force officers on parade today, there are also officers from Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan and Uganda.

"Multinational relationships are key to international defence, security, and peace.

"The relationships you have formed through training, will be key in allowing you to achieve success in future roles, and enhancing the security of all our nations."

