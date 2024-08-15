Prince Harry wears sentimental necklace with connection to Prince William in Colombia

Prince Harry has been pictured with a very special necklace on day one of his Colombia tour – but eagle-eyed fans will notice it is also one that has an emotional connection to Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving in Colombia with his wife, Meghan, and the Prince appeared to be wearing the necklace that he alleged William "broke" during a fight over Harry's wedding plans with Meghan.

In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex alleged that older brother William broke the necklace in a "physical fight" at Nottingham Cottage, during which Harry claimed William "knocked me to the floor".

© Bianca Betancourt Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Colombia

The altercation was allegedly over William's accusations that Harry's wife was "rude" and "abrasive", to which Harry told William he was "parroting the press narrative" and that Harry expected better.

In a 2023 interview on The Late Show, Harry then showed off the "now fixed" necklace, and revealed that it has three pendants attached: two of them had plaques with cardiograms of his son and daughter Archie and Lilibet, and a third featured a tiger's eye and was a gift from a friend in Botswana.

"It's got my kids' heartbeats, which my wife gave me," he said of the necklace.

© Tim Graham William and Harry are currently at odds with one another

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun their four-day working visit to Colombia which kicked off with a breakfast meeting with Vice President Francia Márquez and her partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

Meghan was the epitome of chic in a navy halter-neck two-piece by Veronica Beard, while Harry donned a navy suit and blue open-collared shirt.

© Vicepresidencia Colombia Harry and Meghan are on a four-day working visit

The Duchess, 43, was pictured warmly greeted by Ms Marquez, who said that she feels she and the Sussexes share the same ideals and goals when it comes to championing a better, safer digital future and mental health landscape for children and the world.

Throughout their first dthen ay, they also attended a local children's school, the Colegio Cultura Popular, where they spoke with students about the digital landscape and its effects on society.

The Vice President will then host a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundation and Luminate which will bring together experts, leaders and activists to discuss the need for a healthier and more ethical online world.

Ms Marquez first approached the pair to visit the country in 2023. The Sussexes’ team has not confirmed how the trip is being funded, whether privately, through Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, by the Colombian government or other means.

