Heartbreak for Prince William and Prince Harry as former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke's stepson tragically dies in New Orleans terror attack

The British national killed in the New Orleans terror attack on New Year's Day has been confirmed as Edward Pettifer, stepson of Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

The 31-year-old was one of the 14 people killed in the ordeal that US officials have called an "evil" act of terrorism. The New Orleans coroner gave Edward's preliminary cause of death as "blunt force injuries".

© Met Police Edward, 31, was the stepson of Peggy Legge-Bourke, Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny

Edward is understood to have been in the Louisiana city with another British national who was not injured in the attack. HELLO! understands the King was deeply saddened by the news, and His Majesty has been in touch with the family to share personal condolences. The Prince of Wales has also been made aware.

Edward was the eldest son of ex-Coldstream Guards officer Charles Pettifer and Camilla Wyatt. The couple also share their son Harry, 29, before parting ways. Charles went on to marry Tiggy, 59, whom he had known since he was a teenager, in 1999.

© Getty Images Tiggy supported William and Harry through the death of their mother in 1997

Tiggy was William and Harry's nanny between 1993 and 1999 and had an incredibly close bond with the Princes, supporting them through the death of their mother, Princess Diana. According to The Telegraph, Tiggy was Edward's godmother.

The former nanny has two sons, Tom, 22, who is Prince William’s godson, and Fred, 23, who is Prince Harry’s godson. Tom was a page boy at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding in 2011.

Now, Tiggy runs a bed and breakfast at the family home near Crickhowell, in Wales.

Edward's family released a statement following his death that read: "The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed’s death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, and a friend to so many.

"We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack. We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private. Thank you."