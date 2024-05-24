Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Princess Madeleine of Sweden's royal inner circle
The Swedish royal and husband Christopher O'Neill are returning to Madeleine's homeland

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Princess Madeleine has been living away from Sweden for the past few years as she and husband, Christopher O'Neill and their three children have been living in Miami.

The family are due to move back to Sweden and have sold their property for an astonishing £7 million. While Madeleine's parents, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, alongside the rest of her relatives will no doubt be thrilled for the royal to have returned, she also has several close friends in the Scandinavian country.

WATCH: Meet the Swedish royal family

So who will Madeleine be reuniting with when she returns to Sweden? Read on to find out…

Princess Madeleine and Louise Gottlieb underneath an umbrella in bridesmaid dresses© Ibl/Shutterstock

Louise Gottlieb

Madeleine and Louise have been friends since their schooldays with the pair going to same high school before moving to London together to continue their studies. Louise's parents are close to Madeleine's with Louise's parents holidaying with the King and Queen of Sweden.

Madeleine even made sure to be a bridesmaid at her bestie's wedding back in back in 2018, just months after welcoming her third daughter, Princess Adrienne.

Princess Madeleine in a black dress alongside Malin Akerman in a red dress© Cindy Ord

Malin Akerman

Billions actress Malin Akerman is known to be friends with Madeleine and likely kept her company during the royal's time in the United States.

Malin hugely admires the Swedish royal family and speaking to HELLO! at the World Childhood Foundation USA Thank You in 2017, she shared: "[Princess Madeleine is] absolutely lovely and is just, I hate to say a regular girl, but she's a regular girl, who is wonderful and a little bit more poised than most of us. But she's great. A really cool girl."

Princess Madeleine holding Natalie Rosta's wedding train alongside two other bridesmaids© Ibl/Shutterstock

Natalie Rosta

Madeleine and Natalie are reportedly said to have bonded because of a shared love of horses, and Madeleine served as a bridesmaid at Natalie's 2011 wedding to Dag Werner. It's believed that Natalie and Dag introduced Madeleine to her first fiancé, Jonas Bergstrom.

The friends have kept close and have been seen holidaying in St Tropez with their respective husbands.

Lovisa de Geer in a blue dress© Ibl/Shutterstock

Lovisa de Geer

Travel blogger Lovisa comes from a highly-regarded noble family, with her parents being friends with King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, so it's no surprise that she struck up a friendship with Madeleine.

Due to her travel lifestyle, Lovisa was one of Madeleine's closest friends when she lived in the United States, and it was during a holiday with Lovisa and her boyfriend, Jamie Dingman, where Madeleine met her future husband, Christopher.

