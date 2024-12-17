Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Madeleine of Sweden shares festive Christmas photo featuring all three rarely-seen children
woman in white jumper and blue jacket © Getty Images

The Swedish royal is married to Christopher O'Neill

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Madeleine of Sweden sparked a sweet fan reaction on Tuesday when she shared a heartwarming photo of her family embracing the festive season.

In a post shared to Instagram, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's daughter uploaded a charming picture of her three children Princess Leonore, ten, Prince Nicolas, nine, and Princess Adrienne, six, posing in front of a towering Christmas tree.

The sibling trio were joined by their grandmother Queen Silvia and their cousins Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian.

For the festive occasion, Princess Leonore wore a tartan dress, while Nicolas looked smart in navy trousers, a check shirt and a charcoal grey jumper. Melting hearts was their youngest daughter Adrienne who rocked a navy dress with hot pink piping. She rounded off her look with teal tights and a satin hair bow.

Princess Madeleine, Princess Adrienne, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Christopher O'Neill© Getty Images
Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill with their three children

Towering over them was Princess Estelle, 12, who looked so tall beside her cousins. Crown Princess Victoria's daughter got into the festive spirit and donned a berry red roll-neck top and a matching mini skirt. She slipped on a pair of black lace-up boots and some elegant glasses.

Madeleine wrote in her caption: "So lovely to receive this year's Christmas trees at the Castle together with grandma and cousins. Thank you @skogisgranar!"

In honour of the special occasion, the Swedish royals also uploaded a wholesome video that showed the close-knit family decorating their tree with an array of red and green ornaments, gold stars, glittering tinsel threads and icicle-shaped baubles.

In one heartwarming moment, Estelle could be seen sharing a laugh with her grandmother as they got stuck in with their decorating duties.

Royal fans quickly flooded the comments section with sweet messages. "All the kids are so cute. I can't believe that Estelle is as tall as her grandma," wrote one, while a second chimed in: "It's so nice to see the Queen with all her grandchildren," and a third remarked: "Such a nice and beautiful tradition!!!"

Celebrations at the Stockholm Royal Palace in March 2022 © Getty Images
Celebrations at the Stockholm Royal Palace in March 2022

The Royal Palace of Stockholm is His Majesty's official residence and plays host to many of the monarch's official receptions. It boasts an impressive 600 rooms spread out across eleven floors, including three museums and a Royal Chapel.

Princess Madelein and Christopher O'Neill in carriage on wedding day© Getty Images
Christopher and Madeleine on their wedding day

Princess Madeleine, 42, shares her three children with her husband Christoher O'Neill whom she wed in 2013. Earlier this year, the family-of-five relocated back to the Swedish capital after living in Florida for the past six years.

The princess and her family had originally planned to move back to Sweden last summer, but their relocation was delayed to give the family more time to prepare.

