Princess Madeleine is bewitching in twinkling tiara and most dramatic gown
Princess Madeleine shoulders up in green dress and tiara© Getty

Princess Madeleine is bewitching in twinkling tiara and most dramatic emerald gown

Crown Princess Victoria's sister attended the Noble banquet at the City Hall

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
14 minutes ago
The Swedish royals were out in full force on Tuesday as they headed to the Noble banquet at the City Hall in Stockholm.

Princess Madeleine, 42, looked particularly beautiful in a look straight from Oz. King Carl XVI Gustaf's youngest daughter was seen in a resplendent emerald green gown made new by Fadi El Khoury.

Demis Hassabis and Princess Madeleine descending stairs© Getty

Her gorgeous gown featured a Bardot neckline and low back and was covered in intricate beads that caught the light for an ethereal quality. The star of the show was her stair-scaling train which was covered in flowers made from chiffon.

Princess Madeleine's gown with a dramatic train from the back© Getty

The royal carried a bag that was made from the same green beads as her gown and the most opulent set of diamond and emerald earrings to match her brooch. Adding another touch of sparkle to the look were her black rhinestone-studded stilettos.

Princess Madeleine sitting in emerald dress and tiara© Getty

What better touch to add to a royal evening look than an heirloom tiara? The mother of three was bestowed the Connaught Diamond Tiara which was first owned by Princess Margaret who received the headpiece as a wedding gift from her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Connaught in 1905.

Princess Madeleine looking over one shoulder at banquet© Getty

The tiara features five forget-me-not wreaths with diamond pendants, as well as upside-down bows supporting single diamond uprights.

The royals made a glamorous appearance at the Nobel Prize Ceremony© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock

Also in attendance was a tiara-clad Crown Princess Victoria who looked magnificent in a purple and black layered gown and the Baden Fringe tiara, as well as the royal sisters' sister-in-law Princess Sofia who recycled her wedding tiara.

Princess Madeleine on red carpet laughing in green dress© Getty

Princess Madeleine in emerald green

It is not the first time the Princess has worn Wicked-coded green this season.

In November, the wife of British entrepreneur Christopher O'Neill made an appearance at the World Childhood Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City wearing a beautiful rhinestone-adorned midi dress with a twisted detail at the neck and long sleeves from Self-Portait.

Princess Madeleine in green rhinestone dress© Getty

The shimmering look was accessorised with a surprising pair of shining Zara pumps and the 'Classic Jeweled Swarovski Crystal Drop Earrings' from Oscar De La Renta.

Princess Madeleine in camel coat and brown boots© Getty

Mesmerising monochrome

The Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland proved her love of a colour block moment when she attended the Erica Foundation's 90th Anniversary event in October. Madeleine rocked a camel-hued longline coat with a coordinating fine knit sweater and pleated midi skirt.

princess Madeleine of Sweden in silver gown and tiara and Christopher O'Neill walking in suit and tails© Shutterstock

DISCOVER: Princess Madeleine poses for picture-perfect family portrait as she announces big news

She also rocked silver from head to toe, including the Modern Fringe tiara as she arrived at the Royal Palace for the Jubilee banquet during the celebration of the 50th coronation anniversary of her father King Carl Gustav.

