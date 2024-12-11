Princess Madeleine is bewitching in twinkling tiara and most dramatic emerald gown

The Swedish royals were out in full force on Tuesday as they headed to the Noble banquet at the City Hall in Stockholm.

Princess Madeleine, 42, looked particularly beautiful in a look straight from Oz. King Carl XVI Gustaf's youngest daughter was seen in a resplendent emerald green gown made new by Fadi El Khoury.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 times royals recycled their outfits

© Getty Her gorgeous gown featured a Bardot neckline and low back and was covered in intricate beads that caught the light for an ethereal quality. The star of the show was her stair-scaling train which was covered in flowers made from chiffon.



© Getty The royal carried a bag that was made from the same green beads as her gown and the most opulent set of diamond and emerald earrings to match her brooch. Adding another touch of sparkle to the look were her black rhinestone-studded stilettos.



© Getty What better touch to add to a royal evening look than an heirloom tiara? The mother of three was bestowed the Connaught Diamond Tiara which was first owned by Princess Margaret who received the headpiece as a wedding gift from her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Connaught in 1905.



© Getty The tiara features five forget-me-not wreaths with diamond pendants, as well as upside-down bows supporting single diamond uprights.



© Getty Princess Madeleine in emerald green It is not the first time the Princess has worn Wicked-coded green this season. In November, the wife of British entrepreneur Christopher O'Neill made an appearance at the World Childhood Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City wearing a beautiful rhinestone-adorned midi dress with a twisted detail at the neck and long sleeves from Self-Portait.

© Getty The shimmering look was accessorised with a surprising pair of shining Zara pumps and the 'Classic Jeweled Swarovski Crystal Drop Earrings' from Oscar De La Renta.



© Getty Mesmerising monochrome The Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland proved her love of a colour block moment when she attended the Erica Foundation's 90th Anniversary event in October. Madeleine rocked a camel-hued longline coat with a coordinating fine knit sweater and pleated midi skirt.

© Shutterstock DISCOVER: Princess Madeleine poses for picture-perfect family portrait as she announces big news She also rocked silver from head to toe, including the Modern Fringe tiara as she arrived at the Royal Palace for the Jubilee banquet during the celebration of the 50th coronation anniversary of her father King Carl Gustav.