Princess Leonore of Sweden is all grown up in incredible new photo alongside 'Haidi'

Princess Madeleine of Sweden delighted royal fans on Thursday when she shared a precious picture of her daughter Princess Leonore in honour of her 11th birthday.

The heartwarming photo, which was posted on Instagram, showed a beaming Leonore posing with her beloved pet horse, Haidi. The Swedish royal looked so sweet holding the reins as her curious furry friend proffered its head in Leonore's direction.

For the photoshoot, Princess Madeleine's daughter wore a pair of navy jodhpurs and a black zip-up fleece. She wore her flowing blonde hair in a ponytail with a centre part.

In a gushing tribute, Madeleine, 42, wrote in her caption: "Happiest 11th birthday Leonore! It warms my heart to see your love and passion for horses and especially for Haidi! The two of you have a special bond."

© Getty Images Princess Madeleine marked Princess Leonore's eleventh birthday

Royal fans and friends were quick to send birthday well-wishes in the comments section. One follower penned: "Congratulations Princess Leonore! What a nice looking horse!" while a second wrote: "Happy birthday, what a nice picture of you and the horse," and a third chimed in: "What a sweet birthday picture."

Princess Leonore has inherited her family's lifelong passion for horses. Queen Silvia previously told Equnews that the passion has been passed down through many generations.

© Instagram Princess Leonore has inherited her mother's passion for horse riding

"My father-in-law was definitely the best rider among the Swedish royal family to-date. I believe my daughter, Princess Madeleine, has inherited his talent and his love for horses," she said.

Speaking of her grandchildren, she added: "At the age of just two, little Leonore has an incredible confidence in horses."

© Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images Princess Leonore met her horse Haidi of Gotland for the first time aged two

Leonore was gifted Haidi for her Christening back in 2014. She went to meet the horse for the first time two years later in Gotland with her mother Madeleine and her father Christopher. Photos from the sweet outing showing an eager Leonore clutching a riding helmet as well as a horse grooming brush.

Madeleine and her financier husband Christopher O'Neill are also doting parents to Prince Nicolas, nine, and Princess Adrienne, six. Last year, the family-of-five relocated back to Stockholm after spending several years in Florida, US.

© Getty Images Christopher and Madeleine on their wedding day

While they'd originally planned to up sticks back in 2023, their relocation was postponed to give them more time to prepare.

According to reports, the Swedish royal couple sold their seven-bedroom Florida mansion for nearly $7 million ahead of their big move.

Family expansion

Earlier this month, Princess Madeleine welcomed a new niece! Her brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia welcomed a daughter called Princess Ines on 7 February.

© Kungahuset / Princess Sofia The first photograph of Princess Ines

Shortly after the new arrival, Madeleine shared a charming snapshot of the newborn which she captioned: "Adorable picture of my brother's sweet boys together with their little sister. Welcome to the family Ines, you are already very loved!"