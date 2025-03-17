Meghan Markle opens up about 'uncomfortable' moment

The Duchess of Sussex may be used to living life in the public eye, through her acting career and her former royal duties, but she revealed she experiences nerve-wracking moments too.

Meghan has settled into life in Montecito with Prince Harry and their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, having moved to Santa Barbara in 2020.

The former actress has long practised yoga, but she has opened up about an uncomfortable moment she experienced when she joined a group class in her local community.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the Duchess said: "I go to group classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, 'Hi!'

"Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot. By the way, I think anybody walking into a yoga class with 50 people when you're one of the last people that walk in and everyone looks up, it's going to feel a little uncomfortable!"

But the Duchess revealed the instructor had a little ice-breaker up her sleeve.

"The other day in class, I was there by myself — sometimes I go with girlfriends, but I went by myself — and in the middle of the class they said, 'Great, tell the person on your mat next to you that they're doing a great job, give them a fist pump.' And I looked over and there was someone over there, and I was like [miming a fist bump], 'Well done!' and then I looked to the other side and there was someone else and I went, 'Nicely done! Come on, guys!'

"I mean, that's part of how you connect. I love it. It's the best. I had missed it. It's awesome."

It's been a busy month for Meghan amid the release of her eight-episode Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, where the Duchess shared her personal tips and tricks for cooking, gardening and hosting.

The mum-of-two also unveiled the first products she will be launching through her As Ever brand, which include preserves, edible flower sprinkles and hibiscus teas.

Meghan's new products

In April, Meghan's new podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, will drop via Lemonada Media.

Speaking about the audio series in an Instagram post, the Duchess shared: "I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses.

"They're opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what's the point if we can't have some fun on this wild adventure?)"

Meghan's guests are yet to be unveiled, but the first episode drops on 8 April.