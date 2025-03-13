Meghan Markle promises 'eye-opening' confessions as she announces new podcast - read statement

The Duchess of Sussex has announced the name and release date for her new podcast series.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Meghan, 43, revealed her excitement about the launch, amid a busy month for the Duchess.

Alongside a snap of the Duchess wearing a royal blue blouse, with her brunette locks styled into a ponytail, Meghan wrote: "I'm so excited to share with you something else I've been working on: 'Confessions of a Female Founder,' my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!"

© Instagram Meghan Markle's new podcast with drop on 8th April

Meghan signed a deal with the female-founded company in February 2024, with the network also re-distributing her first audio series Archetypes.

The Duchess continued: "I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses.

"They're opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what's the point if we can't have some fun on this wild adventure?) First episode is April 8th!"

© Netflix It's been a busy month after the release of her Netflix show and As Ever brand

The eight-part series, which will see episodes released weekly, is the first original podcast for Lemonada Media, which was founded by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs.

Meghan said in a statement: "I'm so proud of what we're creating, and the candid conversations that I'm able to have with other female founders as we unpack the twists and turns of building a business.

"Through my friendships and relationships, we're able to dive into the type of insights that everyone wants to know as they're building a business, and that I'm able to tap into as I'm building my own business with As ever."

"As female founders ourselves, Steph and I are grateful to get a chance to build alongside Meghan the exact podcast we needed when we started Lemonada," Lemonada's CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer said.

"Meghan is such a warm and welcoming person, and you feel that in her interviews. She creates a comfortable space for her guests to bring fascinating personal stories to the table and open up in a way they likely haven't before publicly. Listeners can expect conversations that are way more break room than boardroom," added Lemonada's Chief Creative Officer and co-founder, Stephanie Wittels Wachs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously held a deal with Spotify, which first released Archetypes in August 2022. It was estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million), when it was announced in late 2020.

Meghan chatted to celebrities, historians and experts about the history of stereotypes levelled against women across 12 episodes.

Tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu were among the guests.

© Netflix Mindy appeared on Meghan's previous podcast as well as her Netflix show

The release of Meghan's podcast series will come a month after her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan dropped on Netflix, where she shared her tips and tricks for cooking, gardening and hosting.

The Duchess also shared a look at the first products from her As Ever brand, which include edible flower sprinkles, preserves and hibiscus teas.

LISTEN: Inside Meghan Markle's panto offer