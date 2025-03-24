Prince Archie is Prince Harry's mini-me with fiery red hair - and he looks so tall in new family photo

The Duchess of Sussex has been sharing a fascinating insight into her family life with Prince Harry and their two young children since returning to Instagram earlier this year.

From making themed breakfasts together to strawberry picking, Meghan has been posting glimpses of Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, at their Montecito home.

In her latest post for her As Ever brand, the Duchess uploaded a sweet new snap with her children.

The photo showed the mum-of-two dressed casually in a white shirt, blue jeans and a wide-brimmed sun-hat, as she held Lilibet on her hip and tenderly embraced Archie as he wrapped his arms around his mother's leg.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie and Lilibet shared a sweet moment with their mother in the garden

"Every day is a love story," Meghan wrote in the caption.

Lilibet, dressed in a oatmeal-coloured knitted dress, matched her mother by wearing a straw hat. She was also seen clutching a wicker basket with a red handle, ready for strawberry picking.

© Instagram Meghan shared another photo of Lilibet strawberry-picking last week

Archie, wearing a charcoal sweatshirt and jeans, looked the image of his father with his red hair.

Meanwhile, on Meghan's latest Instagram Stories post, Archie and Lilibet's sweet little voices can be heard as dad Harry filmed birds flying in a V formation through the sunny blue skies over the beach.

Watch here….

WATCH: Hear Archie and Lilibet’s sweet voices in video shot by dad Harry

"Flying into the week with my family," Meghan wrote. "(Thanks to my H for capturing this)."

Archie and Lilibet can be heard shrieking with delight, saying "Wow" and "Look!" as the birds flew past, with the waves crashing onto the shore in background.

Like his father, the King, Harry is known to have a fascination with local birds and wildlife.

The Duke wrote about his belief around hummingbirds after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

© Netflix Prince Harry and son Archie watching hummingbirds

He recalled a time when he had to coax the bird out of his house, shortly after returning to the US from his grandmother's funeral.

"I had a devil of a time guiding it out, and the thought occurred that maybe we should start shutting the doors, despite those heavenly ocean breezes," Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare. "Then a mate said: Could be a sign, you know? Some cultures see hummingbirds as spirits, he said. Visitors, as it were. Aztecs thought them reincarnated warriors. Spanish explorers called them 'resurrection birds.'"

Harry and his young son, Archie, were also seen watching hummingbirds in their garden in the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries released in 2022.

Meghan also appears to have included a tribute to her nature-loving husband in the logo for her As Ever brand, showing a palm tree flanked by two hummingbirds.

Over the weekend the Duchess also uploaded videos of her making a fun breakfast with her friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, in her kitchen.

Kelly, who is co-founder of Alliance of Moms, could be seen sprinkling what appeared to be Meghan's homemade preserves onto a sliced banana, along with granola and blueberries.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan and Kelly making Sunday breakfast

"When one of the besties reinvents a banana split for breakfast," Meghan captioned the post.

The next clip showed Meghan and Kelly clinking their forks together before taking a bite.

"So good," Meghan exclaimed, as she captioned the clip "Happy Sunday".