Detail everyone missed in Meghan Markle's podcast announcement

Meghan Markle revealed on Thursday that she would soon be hosting the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast.

In a social media post confirming the news, Meghan appeared in a blue blouse as she looked into the camera. In the caption, the Duchess of Sussex explained how she'd been having "candid conversations" with successful businesswomen as she embarked on her own business journey.

However, there was a key detail that many missed, with the mother-of-two showing off her raw and vulnerable side in the announcement. Alongside some subtle makeup, Meghan had tied her hair back, instead of allowing it to flow freely.

Meghan wrote: "I'm so excited to share with you something else I've been working on: Confessions of a Female Founder, my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!

"I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They're opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business.

"As ever, it has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what's the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?) First episode is April 8th!"

© Getty Images Meghan previously hosted a different podcast

The eight-part series, which will see episodes released weekly, is the first original podcast for Lemonada Media, which was founded by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously held a deal with Spotify, which first released Archetypes in August 2022. It was estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£18 million) when it was announced in late 2020.

© Getty Images The mum-of-two won an award for her former podcast

Meghan chatted to celebrities, historians, and experts about the history of stereotypes levelled against women across 12 episodes. Tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu were among the guests.

The release of Meghan's podcast series will come a month after her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, dropped on Netflix, where she shared her tips and tricks for cooking, gardening, and hosting.

© Netflix Meghan recently hosted her own lifestyle show

The Duchess also shared a look at the first products from her As Ever brand, which include edible flower sprinkles, preserves, and hibiscus teas.

