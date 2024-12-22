Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' never-before-seen fairytale hideaway at Highgrove House
Subscribe
King Charles' never-before-seen fairytale hideaway at Highgrove House
King Charles in front of Christmas wreaths at Highgrove© Getty

King Charles' never-before-seen fairytale hideaway at Highgrove House

The King's gardens at his Gloucestershire home are his pride and joy

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

A previously-unseen photograph of a hidden corner of King Charles' most beloved home, Highgrove House, has been shared in light of the winter solstice.

In a post shared by Highgrove Garden's official Instagram account, a charming winter scene is captured in the snap, which also features a whimsical arched doorway reminiscent of a fairytale. 

As hedges and blooming shrubs line the pathway, towering trees make a canopy over the tiny door, with the entire scene covered in a dusting of snow. 

Highgrove Gardens in the snow© Instagram / @courtneylouisephotography
Highgrove Gardens in the snow

"Today is the first official day of winter, and there’s no better way to embrace the new season than with a snowy view of the gardens," read the caption, which sparked a delighted reaction from royal fans. 

"Beautiful. The garden is so inspirational," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Such a beautiful place," while a third declared the photo as "magical". 

King Charles' beloved Highgrove residence 

The King's royal residence in the Gloucestershire countryside is arguably his most cherished property. 

The secluded spot located in Doughton, Tetbury, holds a special place in his heart, despite spending just five weeks a year there since becoming monarch.

Staff at Highgrove Gardens prepare place settings in the Garden Room © Ben Birchall - PA Images
Staff at Highgrove Gardens prepare Christmas place settings in the Garden Room

It is thought that the 900 acres of gardens at Highgrove House have become somewhat of a passion project for the King. He has spent the last three decades transforming the land into an organic farm, strictly limiting the use of antibiotics and other harmful chemicals. 

King Charles at Highgrove House © Chris Jackson
The King has previously been photographed outside the charming tiny door

A keen phytophile, Charles' gardens at Highgrove House are one of the monarch's pride and joys, having been curated by the royal for the last 30 years.

The King's secret sanctuary at Highgrove

In the new royal book, Charles III by Robert Hardman, it has been revealed that the King has an extra special sanctuary at the property.

man walking in garden at highgrove © Getty Images
King Charles in the gardens at his Highgrove home

In the book, Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts."

Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Quiz of the year
  • The most extravagant royal Christmas ever

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More