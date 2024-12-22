King Charles' never-before-seen fairytale hideaway at Highgrove House

A previously-unseen photograph of a hidden corner of King Charles' most beloved home, Highgrove House, has been shared in light of the winter solstice.

In a post shared by Highgrove Garden's official Instagram account, a charming winter scene is captured in the snap, which also features a whimsical arched doorway reminiscent of a fairytale.

As hedges and blooming shrubs line the pathway, towering trees make a canopy over the tiny door, with the entire scene covered in a dusting of snow.

"Today is the first official day of winter, and there’s no better way to embrace the new season than with a snowy view of the gardens," read the caption, which sparked a delighted reaction from royal fans.

"Beautiful. The garden is so inspirational," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Such a beautiful place," while a third declared the photo as "magical".

King Charles' beloved Highgrove residence

The King's royal residence in the Gloucestershire countryside is arguably his most cherished property.

The secluded spot located in Doughton, Tetbury, holds a special place in his heart, despite spending just five weeks a year there since becoming monarch.

It is thought that the 900 acres of gardens at Highgrove House have become somewhat of a passion project for the King. He has spent the last three decades transforming the land into an organic farm, strictly limiting the use of antibiotics and other harmful chemicals.

A keen phytophile, Charles' gardens at Highgrove House are one of the monarch's pride and joys, having been curated by the royal for the last 30 years.

The King's secret sanctuary at Highgrove

In the new royal book, Charles III by Robert Hardman, it has been revealed that the King has an extra special sanctuary at the property.

In the book, Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts."

Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."