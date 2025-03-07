King Charles to open up his royal home next month

The King is set to open up his countryside retreat to the public next month.

Sandringham House in Norfolk has been closed for its winter break, but will once again welcome visitors from 5 April until 10 October for its main season.

Guests will be able to explore the main eight ground-floor rooms inside the house, as well as its 60-acre garden.

The beautiful interiors remain largely unchanged from Edwardian times, and feature a collection of art which includes Meissen porcelain, semi-precious stones and Minton china.

The House's Jacobean-style exterior was built by King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, who used the Sandringham estate as their countryside residence after their marriage in 1863.

The main part of the house was completed in 1870, with a ballroom added in 1883. King Charles recently gave a glimpse into the Saloon as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyand Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week.

© Alamy The Saloon features comfy armchairs, patterned rugs and family portraits

Sandringham is traditionally where the royal family spend Christmas and love to enjoy countryside pursuits.

WATCH: Why the royals spend Christmas at Sandringham

It was also where Queen Elizabeth II delivered her first televised Christmas broadcast to the nation in 1957.

© Getty A roaring fire and artwork in the Saloon

The late Queen would spend her winter break on the Norfolk estate, where she would quietly mark the anniversary of her father King George VI's death. George VI died at Sandringham House on 6 February 1952, with Princess Elizabeth returning home from an official trip to Kenya as monarch.

© Getty The estate also includes 60-acres of gardens

The Prince and Princess of Wales also share a close affinity with the estate. Prince William and Kate were gifted Anmer Hall – a ten-bedroom Georgian mansion – by the late Queen as a wedding gift in 2011.

William and Kate used the property as the main residence from 2015 until 2017, when the Prince was working nearby as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

© Getty William, Kate and their children outside Anmer Hall

The couple moved back to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London that summer and resided in the capital until relocating to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in the summer of 2022.