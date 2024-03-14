Charlotte Casiraghi separates from husband as she's pictured with reported new beau

Charlotte Casiraghi has been pictured with her rumoured new beau after reportedly separating from her husband, Dimitri Rassam.

Paris Match published photographs of the Monaco royal enjoying the company of French writer, Nicolas Mathieu, in Paris earlier this month.

The author, 45, who has worked as a scriptwriter and news editor, won the coveted Prix Goncourt in 2018.

Model and equestrian Charlotte, 37, donned a smart-casual look in a navy coat, matching knitwear and blue jeans as she sat with Nicolas on the terrace of a café in the city.

Reports of Charlotte and Dimitri's split have been circulating in the European press for weeks, but there has been no confirmation from their representatives or the Monaco royal palace.

The pair were last publicly together at the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner at Monte Carlo Opera Garnier last October.

© Getty Dimitri and Charlotte were last pictured publicly together last October

Charlotte, who is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, shares son Balthazar, born in 2018, with French film producer, Dimitri.

The pair married in June 2019, with a civil ceremony taking place in Prince's Palace of Monaco's Throne Room and later a religious celebration in Provence, France.

For the civil ceremony, the bride wore a brocade mini dress by Saint Laurent, complete with three dramatic bows down the front and a scalloped edge. She also wore her late grandmother Grace Kelly's Carter diamond necklace - a wedding gift from Prince Rainer when they married in 1956.

As well as Balthazer, Charlotte has a older son, Raphaël, born in 2013, from her previous relationship with Moroccan-Canadian comedian, Gad Elmaleh. Balthazar is 12th in the line of succession behind his mother, but Raphaël is not included as his parents never married.

© Getty Charlotte with sons Raphael and Balthazar in 2023

Charlotte is the daughter of Princess Caroline and the late Stefano Casiraghi, an Italian businessman and socialite, who was tragically killed in a boating accident in 1990, when Charlotte was just four years old.

© Getty Princess Caroline and late husband Stefano with baby Charlotte and her brother, Andrea, on Charlotte's christening day in 1986

She has two brothers, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi, as well as a half-sister, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, from her mother Caroline's marriage to Prince Ernst August of Hanover.

As well as her showjumping and modelling career, Charlotte is a published writer and magazine editor. After graduating from Paris-Sorbonne University in 2007 with a degree in philosophy, she interned at publishing house Robert Laffont in Paris and for British newspaper, The Independent, in London.

© Getty Charlotte Casiraghi in a peach jacket and flares at the Chanel AW24 show

She went on to become an editor-at-large for Above magazine and founded an ecological and fashion publication, Ever Manifesto, in 2009.

She has modelled for a number of big fashion houses, including Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci, and since 2020, she has been an ambassador for Chanel.

Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast