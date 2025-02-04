Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 8, faces major change to family dynamic

Dara Huang is ever the doting mother to her eight-year-old son, Wolfie, and last week made a confession about his schooling that may see him leave the UK for a stateside education.

A Harvard graduate herself, the architect, 42, who shares her youngster with Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, explained that whilst the UK is known for its rigorous education system there is something about the American spirit you don't get in the British capital.

© AFP via Getty Images Wolfie with step mum Princess Beatrice and dad Edoardo

She told Tatler: "England is known for its education because it's strict and regimented bbut I love the American spirit and that’s something they don't really teach you here."

Dara also confessed that her son is ever the budding artist and even managed to sell one of his creations to a client for £40,000. "I'm not sure I even told my client that it was done by a child," she commented.

© Instagram Wolfie has inherited artistic genes

Dara and Wolfie's jet-setting lifestyle

Whilst it may come as a shock to some that Wolfie maybe be heading across the Atlantic on a more permanent basis, he isn't entirely new to the US lifestyle as he and his mother often jet between Florida and their lavish home in London.

The pair spent New Year's in Dara's home state, celebrating with friends and family and it's safe to say the Florida lifestyle more than agrees with the brunette bombshell.

© Instagram Dara and Wolfie jetted off to Florida for New Years

She wrote: "HAPPY NEW YEARS 2025! I’m celebrating in Florida (my birth state) there’s nothing not to love about this place!! So happy to spend the holidays with family & friends praying everyone has a safe and happy holidays!

"My resolution is to cut out sugar, spend more time with my parents, take more steps, drink more water, buy less, involve myself in things that make me uncomfortable (operations/confrontation), say “no” more often and sleep more! What’s yours?."

The words were written alongside a 'photo dump' from Dara and Wolfie's special time overseas.

Now just weeks into 2025, Wolfie has become a big brother for the second time as his father Edoardo and stepmum Princess Beatrice have welcomed a little girl baby Athena.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22

The dad of two proudly announced the news of his daughter's arrival last week alongside a gorgeous photo of the newborn.

"Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her.

"Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast