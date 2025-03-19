 Dara Huang shares 'before and after' transformation in candid video

Dara Huang, the mother of Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, unveiled a fabulous transformation on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the architect filmed what appeared to be the interior of a London townhouse she is renovating. Whilst the room was cluttered and undecorated, the lavish staircase couldn't go unnoticed. See the full video below.

WATCH: Dara Huang unveils 'before and after' transformation

Captioning the post, Dara wrote: "Before and after," but whilst filming, she said: "You will have to wait to see the after."

Following the glamorous hallway, Dara drew her fans' attention to another wonderful transformation, showing members of a rug company laying down a glamorous white and grey rug, which she excitedly coined a "transformation" in the video.

It isn't clear whether the makeovers were taking place in Dara's own home, as she has a lavish townhouse in the affluent postcode of SW3, but it could be one of her exciting professional projects.

Whilst Dara and Wolfie live an incredibly lavish life in the UK, the mum-of-one recently revealed the pair could be upping sticks for the US for the sake of Wolfie's education.

She told Tatler: "England is known for its education because it's strict and regimented, but I love the American spirit, and that’s something they don't really teach you here."

Dara added that her son is ever the budding artist and even managed to sell one of his creations to a client for £40,000. "I'm not sure I even told my client that it was done by a child," she commented.

© Instagram Wolfie and his mum Dara have a very glamorous home

The mother-son duo spend a lot of time in the US, particularly in Dara's home state of Florida, where she often takes Wolfie to spend his school holidays.

Their latest visit was just weeks ago in February, which Dara documented with a slew of fabulous photos from her sun-soaked home.

When in Florida, Wolfie spends a lot of time with his grandparents, something which is incredibly important to Dara.

Captioning the images, she said: "What half-term looks like when you’re from Florida. Spending time with our loved ones is the most important part of school break! #grandparents #partners #momandsontrip #florida #miami #floridasun #seaworld #halfterm."