Princess Beatrice radiates beauty in Princess Kate's dress for first photoshoot post-birth

As she graced the pages of British Vogue in her first photoshoot since giving birth to her daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, a radiant Princess Beatrice looked as beautiful as ever.

Opening up about her daughter's premature birth for the first time, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi bravely shared her innermost vulnerable thoughts during that time for a personal essay written for the publication.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story

"Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control," she writes. "Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?"

Princess Beatrice's blue dress © Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22 Despite her concerns, Athena arrived healthy and is now "doing really well." The Princess revealed she is now a royal patron of Borne, a charitable organisation which funds research into ways to lower preterm birth rates.

"It is in that spirit of togetherness that I have teamed up with one of my oldest friends, Alice Naylor-Leyland, to create a new baby shower collection for her brand Mrs Alice, the proceeds of which will benefit Borne" Beatrice revealed. View post on Instagram In a photoshoot unveiling her curated baby shower collection, the mother-of-two wore a beautiful blue wrapped dress from royally-loved brand, Emilia Wickstead. Complete with elegant long sleeves, slightly puffed shoulders and a sculpted wrap detail at the waist, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson looked smart and sophisticated in the feminine ensemble.

A royal clothes swap It's not the first time we've seen royalty wear the £1,475 'Elta' crepe midi dress, which comes in an array of different colours. © Getty The Princess of Wales wore the butter-yellow dress in 2022

The Princess of Wales, who often shares style notes with Princess Beatrice, wore the same dress in a butter-yellow hue for the Service of Thanksgiving in 2022. She accessorised with a matching hat adorned with pale yellow flowers from Philip Treacy. © Getty The Princess of Wales looked radiant in the flatering dress

Royal style twins From garden parties to Royal Ascot and official royal engagements, Princess Beatrice and her cousin Prince William's wife have worn the same clothes on a number of occasions. © Getty The Princess of Wales often wears Self-Portrait

Calling on one of her favourite designers for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in 2022, Princess Kate was dressed to the nines in a spellbinding, 50s-inspired blazer dress from one of her go-to London-based labels, Self-Portrait. © Getty Princess Beatrice formerly wore the royal-favourite tailored dress Princess Beatrice previously wore it to attend a vigil for her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, looking poised and elegant with an oversized bow headband.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB