Princess Beatrice's night out with rarely-seen mother-in-law Nikki - details

Princess Beatrice is expecting baby number two with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but that didn't stop the mother-to-be from enjoying a night out with her beau and his mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis.

The happy couple were seen beaming alongside company director Nikki as they attended the launch event for Edoardo's gallery, Banda, at Wild By Tart in Belgravia. Beatrice looked gorgeous, donning a beautifully bump-skimming gown from ME+EM as she posed for a photo alongside her mother-in-law.

Who are Beatrice's in-laws?

Edoardo's parents are his British-born mother, Nikki, and British-Italian father, Count Alex Mapelli Mozzi, an Olympic skier. Nikki and Alex split when Edoardo was little, and he lived with his mother and stepfather, the former Conservative politician Christopher Shale.

Sadly, Christopher died whilst at Glastonbury in 2011 from undiagnosed heart disease, something that Edoardo marks the anniversary of every year. Edoardo had an incredibly close relationship with his stepfather, so much so that his eight-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang, is named Christopher.

Beatrice's close bond with Edoardo's parents

Princess Beatrice has a close relationship with her in-laws, with her and Edoardo's families having known each other for years before she met her husband.

Edoardo's late stepfather attended Beatrice's parents' wedding—Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York—in 1986, and Sarah is the godmother of Edoardo's half-brother Alby.

Due to their years-long family friendship, it is believed that Beatrice and Edoardo have known each other since they were teenagers, though they didn't go public with their romance until late 2018.

Following their romantic Italian engagement in 2019, Nikki and her ex-husband couldn't have been more gushing about their future daughter-in-law. They said: "We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice’s engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship."