Princess Isabella's £32,500 budget for milestone birthday celebrations revealed

King Frederik and Queen Mary's daughter, Princess Isabella, will mark her 18th birthday on 21 April, and an eye-watering budget has been set aside for her celebrations.

Aarhus Municipality has announced how much the birthday event at Aarhus City Hall will cost on 11 April.

The party will include a fashion show, musical performances and dancers, with the celebration showcasing the city's young talents in fields such as music, sports, food and design.

Guests at the bash will include the Danish royal family as well as 100 young people from local youth organisations and education programs.

The total cost for the event is a staggering 290,000 kroner (£32,542) with the biggest expense in the budget being 93,000 kroner (£10,441) for actors in the program content, followed by 63,000 kroner (£7,075) for catering and drinks for 300 guests.

A further 25,000 kroner (£2,806) will be put towards kitchen service and staffing, with 22,500 kroner (£2,524) for sound and security.

Princess Isabella will also receive a birthday gift with a value of 10,000 kroner (£1,122), but details of the present will not be revealed until the day.

The royal also has a further celebration to look forward to on 15 April with a special performance at the Royal Theatre.

Isabella is in the final year of her secondary school education and is expected to graduate this summer. The Danish palace is unlikely to confirm her future plans until summer.

Princess Isabella's biggest life moments

1/ 5 © Getty Birth and christening Princess Isabella of Denmark, Countess of Monpezat, was born on 21 April 2007 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. She was the first girl born into the Danish royal family since the birth of her grand-aunt, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, in 1946. She is currently second-in-line to the Danish throne after her older brother, Crown Prince Christian. She was christened on 1 July 2007 at the Royal Chapel of Fredensborg Palace. Frederik's first cousin, Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark, and Queen Mathilde of Belgium were named as Princess Isabella's godmothers at her baptism.

2/ 5 © Getty First day at school – 2013 Isabella began her education at Tranegard School at Amalienborg Palace in August 2013. Since then, she has attended Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole in September and is now in her final year of schooling at Øregård Gymnasium.

3/ 5 © Getty First royal tour – 2014 Isabella and her siblings accompanied then Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary on an official visit to Greenland.

4/ 5 © Getty First official royal engagement – 2015 She undertook her first official engagement at the age of eight – the baptism of a ferry M/F Prinsesse Isabella operating between Jutland and Samsø – named in her honour, on 6 June 2015. She was accompanied by her mother Mary for the outing.

5/ 5 © Getty Confirmation - 2022 Isabella's confirmation took place at Fredensborg on 30 April 2022, just after her 15th birthday. The princess wore a white Max Mara suit belonging to her mother Mary for the occasion.