Queen Mary wears 175-year-old heirloom jewel in Paris

Queen Mary sported a glittering family heirloom around her wrist as she and King Frederik hosted a return dinner at Le Grand Hotel in Paris, France on Tuesday evening.

The Danish royals, who will conclude their three-day state visit on Wednesday, gathered over 300 guests for a return dinner after Monday's gala dinner with President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Mary, 53, looked beautiful in a black semi-sheer coat dress by Italian label, Taller Marmo, with gold embroidered flowers.

She teamed her ensemble with gold filigree earrings and Queen Louise of Sweden-Norway's engagement bracelet.

The gold chain bracelet, which contains a large diamond with two slightly smaller diamonds, encircled by three diamond-studded rings, dates back 175 years.

© Getty Queen Mary wearing Queen Louise of Sweden-Norway's engagement bracelet

It was an engagement gift from Karl XV of Sweden to his wife, Queen Louise, in 1850.

It is part of the jewellery in the Danish Royal Property Trust and Queen Mary debuted the piece at a New Year's reception at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen in January.

1/ 5 © Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Family heirloom A look at Queen Mary wearing the bracelet while seated during the dinner. The pendant can also be worn as a brooch.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Return dinner Queen Mary and King Frederik made quite the stylish couple as they played host in Paris. The dinner marked the strong ties between France and Denmark in the fields of diplomacy, culture, politics and business. The menu consisted of Danish food prepared by the Danish chef's team as well as entertainment with music and ballet during the evening.



3/ 5 © Getty Day 3 On Wednesday, the couple met with Mayor Anne Hidalgo at Paris city hall before boarding a boat to travel along the Seine. Frederik and Mary posed for a snap in front of the Eiffel Tower.



4/ 5 © Shutterstock Mary's outfit For the final day of the state visit, Mary wore a light grey wrap jacket and a matching skirt by Danish label, MKDT Studio, teaming the two-piece with a pair of burgundy suede boots. She wore her brunette locks in a low ponytail and accessorised with a brown quilted Chanel bag.



5/ 5 © Getty Images Visit to National Assembly After carrying out separate engagements, Frederik and Mary were then reunited to meet with the President of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet. The pair were given a tour of the National Assembly's newly-renovated library.

