Real reason Queen Mary did not wear a tiara during France state visit

King Frederik and Queen Mary stepped out for a glamorous gala dinner at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on the first day of their state visit to France – but there was an omission from Mary's evening look.

The Danish royals were given a warm welcome by President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, as they arrived in the French capital on Monday.

The President played host at the soiree, with the two couples posing for a series of photographs before heading inside the palace for dinner.

Queen Mary, 53, looked beautiful in a semi-sheer high-necked blouse with an A-line silk floral skirt.

She accessorised her gala dinner look with a pearl-adorned clutch bag and striking gold and topaz earrings.

But unlike most gala dinners, Mary did not wear a tiara – following a precedent set by other Queen Consorts.

As the Court Jeweller has previously pointed out, state banquets in France have not had a strict white-tie and tiara dress code since the 2000s.

A number of Queen Consorts have not worn tiaras during state visits in the European country, including, most recently, Queen Mathilde of Belgium in October 2024 and Queen Camilla in September 2023.

See the best photos from Frederik and Mary's first day of their state visit.

1/ 6 © Getty Images Welcome party King Frederik and Queen Mary were in good spirits as they arrived at the Elysee Presidential Palace, escorted by La Garde Républicaine, to be greeted by the President and First Lady.



2/ 6 © Shutterstock Mary's diplomatic daytime look Queen Mary looked chic in a new cream-coloured skirt suit by French fashion house, Dior, paying tribute to the host nation. She accessorised with a black headband and earrings and a brooch from the Pearl Poire set – which is said to be a favourite of Mary's mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe.



3/ 6 © Getty New honours The Danish royals posed for photographs with the Macrons on the steps of the palace before heading inside to hold an audience, where they exchanged gifts. The King and Queen have been awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour (Legion d'Honneur), France's highest order, by President Macron, in connection with their state visit. It was also announced that King Frederik has awarded Brigitte the Grand Cross of the Order of the Dannebrog with a breast star in diamonds.



4/ 6 © Getty Ooh la la As King Frederik and Queen Mary arrived for the state dinner, Brigitte appeared to be admiring Mary's outfit. Brigitte looked equally elegant in a deep blue fitted dress with semi-sheer sleeves and glittering embellishments.



5/ 6 © Getty Mode du jour A closer look at Queen Mary's statement earrings. The Danish royal opted for a brown smoky eye makeup look with a pop of blusher and rosy pink lipstick.



6/ 6 © Getty Group shot Another group shot before the gala dinner in honour of the Danish royals, where King Frederik was expected to deliver a speech.

