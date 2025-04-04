Prince William appoints Princess Diana's divorce lawyers in shock move

Prince William has made a surprising decision regarding his legal representation – the royal has hired Mishcon de Reya, the very firm that represented his late mother, Princess Diana, during her divorce from King Charles, to act on his behalf and for his family.

This move marks a clear departure from the established practice of utilising King Charles's long-standing legal team, Harbottle & Lewis, and in particular, its esteemed partner, Gerrard Tyrrell.

For decades, Harbottle & Lewis has been a trusted advisor to the royal family, navigating them through complex legal matters.

According to Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the Prince of Wales "wanted to strike out on his own" and "be his own man" as he no longer wanted to continue using his father's lawyers.

It is understood that Harbottle & Lewis is disappointed by the Prince's decision. Notably, Gerrard Tyrrell, a media law specialist, is considered one of the King's most trusted advisors.

Harbottle & Lewis's involvement with the royal family includes their representation during the 2006 News of the World royal phone-hacking scandal, a case that tragically saw both Princes William and Harry's mobile phones targeted and ultimately led to the newspaper's closure.

However, William's decision will undoubtedly be welcomed by Mishcon de Reya, and particularly by its deputy chairman, Anthony Julius. Julius, of course, holds a unique place in royal history, having been personally chosen by Princess Diana to represent her during her highly publicised and complex divorce from then-Prince Charles.

The appointment of Mishcon de Reya signals a new chapter for Prince William's legal affairs.

Charles and Diana's divorce

King Charles and Princess Diana's divorce was finalised in 1996, the year before the late Princess died in a car accident in Paris.

The had tied the knot in 1981, but they were leading separate lives by 1992. While rumours circulated about the breakdown of their marriage, British Prime Minister John Major confirmed their separation at the House of Commons in December 1992, simply stating: "This decision has been reached amicably and they will both continue to participate fully in the upbringing of their children."

The late Queen permitted them to divorce in 1996, and a statement was released that read: "After considering the present situation, the Queen wrote to both the Prince and Princess earlier this week and gave them her view, supported by the Duke of Edinburgh, that an early divorce is desirable.

"The Prince of Wales also takes this view and has made this known to the Princess of Wales since the letter. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will continue to do all they can to help and support the Prince and Princess of Wales, and most particularly their children, in this difficult period."