Prince Harry and Prince William united over extraordinary common ground despite rift

A Right Royal Podcast is back with the latest episode, which sees our hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths sit down with HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash to chat about the latest royal news before the famous family enjoy their half-term break.

While we chat all about the Princess of Wales' prison visit and have a cheeky baby announcement of our own, Prince Harry's Invictus Games - and President Trump's latest comments about the royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, revealed similarities between Harry and his brother, Prince William. Find out more…

In the episode, Emily revealed an interview where Prince Harry was asked about explaining amputees to children, and revealed that he and Archie, five, had a conversation about it which led to him explaining about his mother, the late Princess Diana, and her work with landmines - with reminded the gang of a previous interview with Prince William.

Emily explained: "Harry was asked about how to communicate to children about amputees and veterans… he said that had led to an extraordinary conversation with Archie about Princess Diana and he'd obviously talking about people losing limbs and they got onto the topic of landmines and the work that she did about that - and Archie was asking to see photographs and footage, so it's interesting how it's come full circle."

LISTEN: Prince William and Prince Harry's shared parenting style

Emmy added: "It reminds me of Prince William and the conversations he says he's had with the children. The one that sticks in my mind is when they passed a homeless person and he asked them, 'Why do you think that person is there?' - and had that conversation with his children.

The latest episode of A Right Royal podcast is here

"They're on different continents but it's clearly something that has been drilled into them growing up, that it's so important to have their children aware. They're both honouring their mother in a really similar way."

The pair went into details about the similarities of parenting styles - so check out the rest of the chat to find out more!