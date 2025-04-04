Princess Eugenie pictured for the first time since claims of Prince Harry rift emerge

Princess Eugenie has been pictured for the first time since swirling reports of a fractured relationship with her cousin, Prince Harry.

The 35-year-old was featured in an Instagram post shared by The Anti-Slavery Collective, where she joined their team for a visit to Caritas Bhakita House.

© Getty There are claims of rift between Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie

The post revealed the royal spent time with the residents and staff this week. The caption read: "This week some of TASC team & our co-founder @princesseugenie had the privilege of spending the afternoon with the incredible residents and staff at Caritas Bhakita House!

"We sat with the residents, listened to their stories, and learned about their lives and experiences. There was also a fierce debate over the rules of Uno and [cupcake] eating.⁠"

The message continued: "We are proud to support this grassroots organisation, which has been providing a safe haven for women who have been trafficked, enslaved, or exploited since 2015. ⁠

"Caritas Bhakita House offers trauma-informed support, helping women begin their journey of healing and recovery, and we are honoured to be part of their mission. #theantislaverycollective @caritas_westminster."

The post comes shortly after it was claimed that Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry's once-close bond has become strained. According to The Sun and corroborated by Piers Morgan himself on his Uncensored show, Prince Harry has allegedly "severed ties" with his cousin.

The outspoken journalist confirmed this during a chat with Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, who said: "[Harry] has zero relationship with his friends and his family. [I] just read that he cut off his relationship with Eugenie."

© Getty Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and Prince Harry during the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral

Piers quickly interjected: "Well, that was because of me actually - the Eugenie thing - because she was with me and a group of other people in a pub in London.

"I was seen hugging them goodbye, and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm - breaking news - that this is entirely true."

Both Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were spotted exiting The Princess Royal pub in Notting Hill where they had enjoyed a long lunch alongside Piers and James Blunt back in 2023.

WATCH: The fallout between Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie has long been considered one of Harry’s closest allies, maintaining a strong bond with him even after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

She was one of the first family members to visit Harry and Meghan in California and was seen spending time with them during their UK visits.

While neither Prince Harry nor Princess Eugenie has publicly commented on the claims, royal watchers are now speculating about the depth of the fallout.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's close bond

Reflecting on their once-close bond, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "If Prince Harry has distanced himself from his cousin, Princess Eugenie, it's a sorry state of affairs, particularly given their close bond.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan once enjoyed a fun night out with Eugenie and Jack

"Eugenie was one of the first relatives with whom Harry spoke about his romance with Meghan Markle, and then Eugenie became one of the first family members to meet the future Duchess of Sussex.

"The Princess is thought to be one of the only relatives to visit the Sussexes after their move to the US, and Harry and Meghan have reportedly purchased a property in Portugal close to where Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have a second home."

© Getty Harry visited Eugenie in Portugal following the Invictus Games

She adds: "Six months after Eugenie was at the same lunch as Piers Morgan, she is also thought to have met up with Harry and Meghan in Portugal off the back of their attendance at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

"But whether there's any truth in a breakdown in their relationship, people will always be naturally fascinated by Harry's relationships with his royal relatives, particularly now that he is no longer a working royal."