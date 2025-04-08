Meghan Markle forced to personally apologise to fans in latest blunder: 'I'm so sorry'

It was meant to be a joyful celebration of new beginnings and heartfelt craftsmanship. But after the Duchess of Sussex launched her debut lifestyle brand, As Ever, earlier this month, the excitement quickly turned bittersweet for some of her most devoted supporters when one of the star items sold out — and a technical glitch meant a few of those who thought they had secured a jar were left empty-handed.

Meghan, 43, has now personally reached out to those affected with a handwritten-style message, offering both an apology and a generous promise.

The former actress turned duchess unveiled As Ever on April 2, marking a major new chapter in her entrepreneurial journey.

© As Ever Some customers were left empty-handed due to production glitch

The first collection featured a charming selection of artisanal pantry goods — from wildflower honey infused with honeycomb to organic teas, cookie mixes, and whimsical floral sprinkles — all beautifully packaged and made in partnership with small-scale American growers and producers.

Among the most coveted items was the Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb, priced at £21.60 (approx. $45.91), which became the centre of a launch day frenzy when the entire stock sold out in under an hour.

© Twitter Meghan Markle's personal apology

While many celebrated their lucky purchase, a small number of customers were disappointed to learn that a technical error had led to overselling, and their orders could not be fulfilled.

In true Meghan style, the Duchess took matters into her own hands and personally addressed the mishap with a touching message, sent directly to each of those affected.

© Netflix Meghan Markle shared her love of cooking on With Love, Meghan

"Dear friend," her note began warmly. "My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you for the support. It really means so much to me."

Meghan continued: "I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we were not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know that the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened."

© Netflix Meghan Markle showing off her skills in the kitchen

"I know it’s not the same as the limited-edition item you had your heart set on (I would feel the same!) so I would also like to promise you something else: When our next limited-edition item drop happens, you won’t just be the first to know... you’ll be the first to receive it. No need to order — it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me."

Ending on an optimistic note, she added: "Thank you again for your understanding and support, and for continuing to celebrate with us during this exciting time of launch. So much more goodness is coming soon. As ever, Meghan."

Notes of gratitude

The team behind As Ever also sent their own note of gratitude and reassurance to customers, explaining the unexpected surge of interest in the launch.

"The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn’t have anticipated (with everything selling out in an hour). The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn’t have a chance to keep up. The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out. We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding."

It’s just the beginning for As Ever, and despite the hiccup, the brand’s first release has been a runaway success. On Instagram, Meghan shared a joyful message the day after the launch, writing: "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can't thank you enough… for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start @aseverofficial — here we go!"

The brand’s warm, thoughtful aesthetic is a perfect reflection of Meghan herself. Each product from the first collection was created with intention, featuring organic, sustainable ingredients and beautifully crafted packaging. Every item also paid homage to the seasons, traditions and small joys that make a house a home — a theme that has long been close to Meghan’s heart.

While As Ever may only be in its early days, the Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to launching with impact.

Her return to the public eye in recent months has seen a flurry of new projects, beginning with her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which has already been renewed for a second season. Later this week, she is set to release a new podcast titled Confessions of a Female Founder, promising candid conversations about the highs and lows of launching your own business.

