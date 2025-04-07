Meghan Markle just wore Princess Diana's Chanel shoes - and it's pretty iconic

Meghan Markle is a huge fan of designer threads and has many go-to labels that she can't get enough of. One of them is Chanel, of course, and the wife of Prince Harry loves to go shopping in the iconic French store.

Last week, the mother-of-two looked incredible as she shared some shots of her shooting for her brand. In this snap, Meghan wore yet another delightful outfit, consisting of a simple white T-shirt and tailored trousers in cream, finished with gold jewellery and a pair of Chanel shoes.

© Chanel The Chanel slingback shoes worn by Meghan

Known as the 'Cap-Toe Slingback Flats in Beige and Black', these cost around £880 and are timeless keepsake shoes.

We think the 43-year-old may have been inspired by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Prince William and Harry's mother famously loved Chanel, carrying a variety of their bags and loving their tweed jackets. She last wore a pair of the brand's toe-cap high-heel shoes back in 1997, famously paired with a mint green suit.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get, Getty Princess Diana wearing a green suit and Chanel sling-back shoes

Although these shoes aren't exactly the same, they both feature the iconic black toe cap and are designed in similar muted tones.

They are also of the slingback variety, just like Meghan's.

Royals love Chanel

It's not just Meghan who loves Chanel, but the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice do too.

Last year, mother-of-two Beatrice glowed in a bridal-white look at a private event in the heart of London, wearing a cream linen midi dress by royally loved brand, Self-Portrait.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Beatrice is often snapped wearing her Chanel shoes

Princess Beatrice paired her £450 dress with the 'Laminated Lambkin & Grosgrain Beige & Black Slingback Pumps' from Chanel, accessorising with an oversized canvas tote bag. She wore her famous mane coiffed into a ponytail, while flawless makeup highlighted her pretty features.

© CHRIS J RATCLIFFE Kate with her Chanel bag in 2024

Also in 2024, Princess Kate was pictured at the Festival of Remembrance alongside the royal family rocking an Alexander McQueen custom coat. Fashion fans everywhere swooned over her rarely-used Chanel bag, which was the perfect finishing touch.

The 42-year-old's arm candy, only worn twice publicly, was of the vintage variety and is known as the 'Classic Square Mini Flap Bag' and is made with the ever-desirable black leather and 24kt gold hardware colour combination.