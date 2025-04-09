Prince William left the country on Wednesday as the Prince of Wales headed to Paris in order to watch his beloved Aston Villa play against Paris Saint-Germain.
However, the royal didn't head off alone as he also brought his son Prince George, who is also a fan of the football club. While William has done many of Villa's recent games solo, as it's now the Easter break, George was able to accompany their father.
However, the trip ended in disappointment for the father-son duo, with PSG triumphing 3-1 in a nail-biting match.
Ahead of the match, William spoke of his joy at bringing George to the match, saying: "But I thought: 'You know what, it’s been 43 years since anything like this has happened in my generation as a Villa fan, and I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition'.
"I hope it's not 43 years until the next one happens, but I think those memories are really important to create and bringing him along tonight is a big deal for me."
The future King has been an avid follower of the West Midlands Club for years and he's been spotted in the stands at their Premier League matches as well as their Champions League clashes.
Speaking to Gary Lineker in 2015 about his love of the club, William said: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams.
"I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments. Aston Villa's always had a great history."
Prince George is also known to be a fan of the Birmingham-based club and has previously joined his father at their matches.
The heir to the throne previously told the Sun that he hoped his children would find their own clubs, although he'd love them to remain Villa fans. "I'm kind of hoping they'll all find their own teams in time," he said. "They don't all have to be Villa fans.
"I'm trying not to be biased but obviously they see how passionate I am about it and they watch the matches with me. I'm trying to spread the love a little bit."