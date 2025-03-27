Prince William set for overseas trip during extended Easter holiday

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to take a break from their royal duties during the Easter holidays.

But Prince William recently appeared to confirm an overseas trip during his children's school break.

The royal football fan, 42, was among the spectators as Aston Villa sailed to a 3-0 victory against Belgian side, Club Brugge, at Villa Park earlier this month.

The West Midlands club now face French team, Paris Saint-Germain, in the Champion League quarter-finals.

Unai Emery's squad face PSG in the first leg at Parc des Princes on 9 April, before hosting the second leg at their home ground on 15 April.

© Alamy Stock Photo William celebrating Aston Villa's victory against Club Brugge at Villa Park

As William left the match, he appeared to confirm he will be among the fans supporting Villa in the French capital next month.

He told journalists, "See you in Paris" as he walked to his car.

According to Get French Football News, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has invited the Prince and his fellow Villa fan and Hollywood star, Tom Hanks, to the game in Paris next month.

HELLO! has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

© Getty King Charles presented with PSG shirt by Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Saint-Denis

Nasser Al-Khelaifi was among the guests at the Qatar state banquet at Buckingham Palace last December and he was seen sitting next to David Beckham.

The president also presented a PSG shirt to the King during Charles and Camilla's visit to Saint-Denis in September 2023.

William's support for Aston Villa

The Prince shared his bizarre ritual when watching Aston Villa play at home.

© Getty Prince George has joined Prince William at Aston Villa matches

In an interview with The Sun as he visited the squad at their training ground, William revealed: "If I'm home alone with the children, I probably don't have the pre-match pint but I do have a bit of superstition about where I sit when I'm watching them.

"If we're not doing very well, I start moving round the house quite quickly and I put the children in different positions hoping that's going to change our luck."

© Getty George and Charlotte at their first football match - Norwich City vs Aston Villa - in 2019

He also said that while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all own Villa shirts, he's not forcing them to support the club.

He told the newspaper: "I'm kind of hoping they'll all find their own teams in time. They don't all have to be Villa fans. I'm trying not to be biased but obviously they see how passionate I am about it and they watch the matches with me. I'm trying to spread the love a little bit."

© Getty Prince William is a massive Aston Villa fan and is patron of the FA

George, 11, has joined his father at several of the football club's matches in recent years.

William said that his love for the West Midlands side was sparked when he was taken to his first Villa game by family friends when he was younger.