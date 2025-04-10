Prince Harry makes secret trip to Ukraine – details

Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Thursday where the Duke of Sussex met injured servicepeople. The trip was taken of part of Harry's ongoing work with wounded veterans.

During the trip, the father-of-two visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv, which helps to rehabilitate injured military personnel and civilians. Some of the services offered by the clinic included reconstructive surgery and psychological help, which is provided free of charge.

© Getty Images Harry made a secret visit to Ukraine

Harry was gifted a bracelet at the centre, which carried his initials and the quote: "Whoever saves one life, saves the world entire." The Duke also reunited with a Ukrainian competitor from the Invictus Games, who presented him with a patch. At the Invictus Games, Harry hugged the athlete and helped to fix a flag that was sitting on his lap.

Lviv has often been targeted by Russia in its ongoing war with the European country and Harry's visit wasn't confirmed until he had left the country.

© Getty Harry's visit was kept under wraps

Joining the 40-year-old were a contingent from his Invictus Games Foundation, including four veterans who had been through similar rehabilitation after being injured in conflicts.

Harry's support for veterans

Harry has long been a supporter of wounded veterans, setting up the Invictus Games in 2014, a tournament for injured and sick military personnel, both serving and retired.

At the closing ceremony for the 2025 Games, which were held in Vancouver, Canada, Harry said: "To our Invictus wives, husbands, girlfriends, boyfriends, kids, grandparents and friends, please stand and be recognized - we salute you.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games

"To our comrades, friends or loved ones who we lost to battle or to suicide, tonight we honour you too."

"And while I never expected that we would still be here in 2025, from one soldier to another, I also promise you this: So long as our brothers and sisters are striving to heal and grow, the Games will go on."

Harry's other travels

Harry has also been in the United Kingdom this week, as he challenged the dismissal of his High Court legal action against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

Last year, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec's decision, taken in early 2020 after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior working royals, was not irrational or procedurally unfair.

WATCH: Prince Harry arrives at court

In written submissions read out by his barrister on the first day of the hearing on Tuesday, the court was told that Harry and Meghan "felt forced to step back" as senior working royals in 2020.

The hearing before Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean, and Lord Justice Edis concluded on Wednesday with a decision expected in writing at a later date.

