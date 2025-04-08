Prince Harry flies into London without Meghan Markle or children

The Duke of Sussex reportedly touched down in London on Sunday just hours before his father, King Charles, jetted off to Italy with his wife Queen Camilla for their four-day state visit.

According to The Sun, it is unknown if the pair met up while on British soil.

© Getty Images Prince Harry's appeal against the High Court security ruling kicks off on Tuesday

Prince Harry's trip to the British capital coincides with the latest stage of his challenge over the level of security he is given when he is in the UK. The two-day hearing will take place at the Court of Appeal, but it's still unknown if Harry will attend.

The Duke, 40, took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off their state visit to Italy on Monday

The Government said Harry's claim should be dismissed, arguing that Ravec – which falls under the Home Office's remit – was entitled to conclude the duke's protection should be "bespoke" and considered on a "case-by-case" basis.

The High Court was told that the decision was made as a result of a change in the duke's "status" after he stopped being a "full-time working member of the royal family".

In a judgment in February last year, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected Harry's case and concluded Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.

© Getty Images The Duke stepped down as a senior working royal in January 2020

In his 52-page partially redacted ruling, Sir Peter said Harry's lawyers had taken "an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the Ravec process".

Harry's case at the Royal Courts of Justice also coincides with Charles and Camilla's state visit to Italy. The pair landed in Rome on Monday afternoon, and are expected to carry out a series of engagements over the next few days.

A highlight of the trip is likely to be a glittering black tie State Banquet, hosted by President Mattarella at the Quirinale on the King and Queen's 20th wedding anniversary on 9 April.

© PA Images via Getty Images The pair arrived in Rome on Monday afternoon

They will also visit the Colosseum, where the bands of the Welsh Guards and the Italian Granatieri di Sardegna will play together, after a flypast by the RAF's Red Arrows and their Italian counterparts the Frecce Tricolori.

In Ravenna, the King and Queen will commemorate 80 years since British and Canadian armed forces helped to liberate the city from Nazi occupation.

They will sample local delicacies with a British twist, including parmesan and whisky pairings, at a festival celebrating the Slow Food movement in Emilia-Romagna. The King will meet farmers who have been affected by recent flooding, while the Queen will meet representatives from a local domestic violence charity.

The royal visitors will also celebrate literary culture by visiting Dante's tomb, and the Queen will make a solo trip to the Byron museum.

