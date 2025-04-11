 Meghan Markle's former employee gives honest review on Duchess' brand gift

Meghan Markle's former employee and close friend Mandana Dayani shared a gushing tribute to her ex-boss on social media.

Human Rights Activist Mandana was hired by the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry back in 2021 as their first Chief Operating Officer (COO) for their organisation Archewell.

However, the trio parted ways in the following December ahead of the release of Harry and Meghan's tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which Manda featured in.

Now Manada has reacted to Meghan's new lifestyle brand as ever with a candid post on her socials. She shared a photo of her dog Bauer with his paw in a hamper of As Ever goodies.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "@meghan, I will never forget the first time I came to your home and you walked me back to my car with the most beautiful garden basket and eggs from your coop for our girls.

"It’s been years since you first shared your big dreams for @aseverofficial with and I can't believe it’s finally here. Congratulations! I can’t wait for all that is to come. (Caught Bauer trying to steal my jam)."

Accompanying the image of her adorable pup were two more snaps showing off the glamorous products from Meghan's brand against the backdrop of what appeared to be Mandana's sprawling garden.

Whilst it isn't clear how Megahn and Mandana met, just like the former Suits actress, Mandana has dabbled in the world of entertainment.

Mandana was a producer on The Rachel Zoe Project, a show that centres on the celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe before joining the stylist’s company, Rachel Zoe Inc., as head of the operation.

Mandana is also a keen human rights activist a role which propelled her further into the Hollywood spotlight as she launched a podcast titled The Dissenters with Will and Grace star Debra Messing.

Guests who appeared in the series include Hillary Clinton, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria and Sophia Bush.

Mandana is just one of Meghan's influential friends who received a hamper full of goodies following the launch of As Ever.

Mandana was president of Archewell from April 2021 to June 2022

Kris Jenner surprised fans when she shared a photo of goodies from the Duchess.

