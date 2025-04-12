Meghan Markle makes big investment – why Prince Harry is not involved

Meghan Markle has made the latest of her business investments, with it being confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex was an 'angel investor' in Midi Health.

The mother-of-two's latest investment is firmly in empowering women in their 'second act', with the California-based business being a virtual care clinic where women aged 35 or over can speak to experts in perimenopause and menopause.

© Getty Images Meghan invested in a women's health brand

Midi Health confirmed in September 2024 that it had attracted interest from 80 investors, who had paid between £8,000 and £385,000.

Fortune has revealed that Meghan was one of these investors, and she is reportedly 'angel investor', a high net-worth individual who provides money for a start-up company, sometimes in exchange for equity in the company.

© Getty Images, Getty Meghan's business interests often revolve around causes close to her heart

Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, is not involved with the fund, with only women backing the fund. Other investors include comedian Amy Schumer and Connie Britton.

Speaking to Fortune this week about her business interests, Meghan explained: "Women need to see that they can build. Women don't need to be afraid to talk about finance and I think the more financial literacy we have, the stronger we're going to be."

© Instagram Meghan recently launched her lifestyle brand

She also revealed that her first business was in designing scrunchies, explaining: "I'd buy the remnants of fabric from the fabric store and elastics, and use my little home sewing machine to make scrunchies and sell them."

Meghan's other investments

The Duchess of Sussex has also made other investments, mostly in female-led and socially conscious brands, such as coffee brand Clevr and financial services company Ethic.

Previously speaking to Fortune about her involvement in the coffee company, Meghan said: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business.

"I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness."

In August 2024, it was revealed that the Duchess had invested in the handbag brand, Cesta Collective, which works with artisans in Rwanda to make luxury handwoven bags. Last November, Meghan invested in Highbrow Hippie, a new haircare line by her long-time colourist and BFF, Kadi Lee.