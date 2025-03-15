Is Princess Kate set to miss milestone family celebration?

The Princess of Wales is set to join Prince William at the Six Nations Rugby on Saturday – but the occasion could mean she misses a family celebration.

Kate's niece, Grace Matthews, daughter of Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, will be turning four.

© Getty It's Pippa's daughter Grace's fourth birthday on Saturday

Due to her commitments as patron of England's Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, Kate will be in the stands at Twickenham as England play Wales, which is the team her royal husband supports in his role as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Whilst it has not been confirmed how the Middletons will be celebrating Grace's birthday, no doubt she will be enjoying celebrations in Berkshire with her siblings, six-year-old Arthur and two-year-old Rose.

Pippa and her brood have kept a low profile since she was thrust into the spotlight when her sister Kate fell in love with her now-husband, Prince William.

Pippa's Life in Berkshire

Pippa and James live in a £15 million, 32-room Georgian property that sits on a sprawling 150-acre estate, which she shares with her hedge-fund manager husband.

The sprawling property was previously owned by Sir Terence Conran, who allowed local villagers to freely use the country lane leading up to the 32-bedroom Georgian mansion's private drive.

Pippa and James, however, have chosen to close public access to the footpath, with signs warning "Private: No Public Access" and "Private Property: No Trespassing" appearing around the estate, per MailOnline.

Pippa and James' incredible country home is just a stone's throw away from Pippa's parents, Michael and Carole, as well as Pippa's brother, James Middleton, and his wife, Alizée.

Carole and Michael live in Bucklebury Manor, a stunning £4.7 million property. The property played host to the future Queen following the birth of her eldest son, Prince George, in 2013, and was also where her sister Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, chose to host their wedding reception in May 2017.

The seven-bedroom home is a Grade II-listed Georgian property with five reception rooms, including a drawing room and a library, as well as a swimming pool, a tennis court, and 18 acres of land.